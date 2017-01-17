UC Davis Health Appoints New CIO

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Following an extensive nationwide search, UC Davis Health has appointed William Showalter as Chief Information Officer (CIO). As CIO, Showalter will oversee and manage all aspects of health system's information and telecommunications technology, leading innovative initiatives, strategies and acquisitions that support and enhance our research, education and clinical care missions. He will be responsible for an annual operating budget of about $99 million, an annual capital budget of $11 million, and more than 400 staff employees, including managers, programmers, analysts and support staff. Showalter is an experienced information systems executive with a broad track record of success across multiple health care entities. He brings a strong background of innovation, having successfully led several significant data and analytics initiatives. Showalter previously served as senior vice president and chief information officer at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. Prior to Froedtert, he was senior vice president and CIO of Mercy Health in St. Louis, and CIO of Fairview Health Services in Minneapolis. Showalter also held leadership roles with Siemens Health Services in Malvern, Pennsylvania. "William has a solid record of innovation at complex health care organizations like ours," said Julie A. Freischlag, vice chancellor and dean of UC Davis Health. "His focus on creating business value and his strengths in change management align well with our current and future technology needs for advancing patient care, education and research." Showalter earned a master of public administration and a master's degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Pittsburgh. He will assume his duties on UC Davis' Sacramento campus on Feb. 13.

Placer County News Headlines

Just west of Roseville, Placer Vineyards was granted its Regional General PermitRoseville, CA- The latest from Roseville Police activity log updates covering the period of January 5- 12, 2017.Roseville, CA- The new, rather cool 2017 Volvo S90, which becomes the Swedish automaker's flagship sedan. The S90 has little in common with the S80 and is newly designed from the ground up.Roseville, CA- Going up. As anticipated, gas prices continue pushing higher in Roseville and around the country heading toVolkswagen AG Agrees to Plead Guilty and Pay $4.3 Billion in Criminal and Civil Penalties; Six Volkswagen Executives and Employees are Indicted in ConnectionRoseville, CA -The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento field office in Roseville is accepting applications for the Spring 2017 FBI Teen AcademyThe Department of Veterans Affairs has named Michael H. Henshaw as the new Director of Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CAPoetry Out Loud, sponsored by PlacerArts and the California Arts Council, is an annual event that leads Placer County high school students in learning and understandingThe Sierra College Patron's Crab and Shrimp Feed will be held on Friday, February 17 at the McBean Pavilion, 65 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648.(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Following an extensive nationwide search, UC Davis Health has appointed William Showalter as Chief Information Officer (CIO).Roseville, CA- Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, the colorful icon of traveling circus entertainment is packing up the tent following a rich and storied history that dates back to the 1800's.LINCOLN, Calif. - The revitalization effort of McBean Stadium is the result of a joint partnership between the City of Lincoln and William Jessup University