Crab Feed Tickets on Sale: Sierra College Patrons
Rocklin, CA -- There will be a lot of crab feeds to choose from this time of year, but this one is the Best Deal!
The Sierra College Patron's Crab and Shrimp Feed will be held on Friday, February 17 at the McBean Pavilion, 65 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648.
Beginning with salad, delicious pasta, bread, and all you can eat crab and shrimp, the meal ends with complimentary coffee and tea. A silent auction area will tempt attendees offering pies, cakes and plates of homemade baked goods available to the highest bidder. A cash bar will offer up beer and wine by the glass, or attendees may purchase a wristband for $10.00 entitling them to unlimited beverages by the glass. If you wish to bring your own wine selection, there will be a modest $5.00 corkage fee.
In addition to great food, the event also features a silent auction and a raffle for art, antiques, fine wines, jewelry, pottery, and food themed baskets. Bring some cash as you won't want to miss these deals.
Celebrating more than 30 years of service and philanthropy to the college community, the Sierra College Patrons are dedicated to supporting the Arts and Humanities at Sierra College, a community college whose main campus is located in Rocklin, CA. To date, the Patrons have donated more than $350,000 to Sierra College, affecting and improving all aspects of student and campus life.
The annual crab feed raises money for the Patrons and helps to support the award-winning Aquatics Program at Sierra College. Tickets are $50.00 per person. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, February 8. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Last year's event was a sell out so you are encouraged to purchase your tickets early. For recorded information or to reserve tickets, contact Sierra College Patrons at 916-660-8232. All tickets must be paid for by Friday February 12. Tickets may be ordered online through our website: www.sierracollege.edu/patrons. Tickets will be held at Will Call on the night of the event.
