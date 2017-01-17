2017 Poetry Out Loud January 29

Poetry Out Loud, sponsored by PlacerArts and the California Arts Council, is an annual event that leads Placer County high school students in learning and understanding renowned older and modern poetry.

Through a series of poetry recitation competitions that begin at the individual high school level, students advance to the County, State, and for the State winner, to the annual National competition in Washington DC. The Placer County competition is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in Room D-12 in the Sierra College Music Building. The public is invited to encourage and support the students and enjoy performances of some classic poetry. Parking and admission are free.

Schools scheduled to participate are: Roseville High School, Placer High School, Del Oro High School, Truckee High School. Judges for the 2017 competition are: D. Pierre Butler, Tricia Ross, Valerie Bowman, John Bowman, and Rick Brown.

Poetry Out Loud is a free program open to high school students throughout the county that helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, learn about their literary heritage, encourages the literary arts, promotes the amazing magic of poetry and at the state and national level, compete for college scholarship funding as well as grants for their schools. Since 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 3 million students and 50,000 teachers from 10,000 schools in every state, Washington, DC, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The PlacerArts Poetry Out Loud program is presented in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council and National Poetry Foundation. Special thanks to the Dwelle Family Foundation for their support.

For information on the PlacerArts Poetry Out Loud program, call 530-885-5670 or visit www.placerarts.org/poetryoutloud