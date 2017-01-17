FBI Teen Academy Applications Available Online
Class Offers Information, Experiences, and More to High School Juniors
Roseville, CA -The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento field office in Roseville is accepting applications for the Spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy. This unique opportunity is open to all high school juniors attending any school-public, private, and home school-in the 34-counties the field office serves.
The application package is available for download now.
Students selected to participate will spend an entire day at FBI Sacramento field office headquarters in Roseville on Friday, April 7, 2017. Applying and attending the FBI Teen Academy program is free; however, families are responsible for travel to and from the class.
The FBI Teen Academy is a unique opportunity for any student-regardless of career interest-who is curious about the FBI, what the FBI investigates, and how it serves the community. FBI Teen Academy participants engage in activities and discussions about what the FBI does and current topics relative to FBI investigations. Activities may include discussions about cyber safety, terrorism, active shooter situations, and color of law and civil rights investigations; participation in simulated evidence response team and bomb techs scenarios; and frank conversations about online communication and staying safe in an always-connected world.
After completing the class, participants better understand the FBI's role in their communities, grasp the complexity of FBI investigations, can make lifestyle choices to be safer in their day-to-day lives, and what FBI career paths are available. FBI Teen Academy students often remain connected with the field office to facilitate presentations, mentorship, and more.
