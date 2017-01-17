Going Up Again; Roseville Gas Prices
Roseville, CA- Going up. As anticipated, gas prices continue pushing higher in Roseville and around the country heading to what many experts believe is a move to $3 per gallon gas. To keep up to date on the latest prices on local gas prices, check back regularly to get the lowest price. Below are the current best gas prices in Roseville.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, January 16- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 17.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 18.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 10.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 43.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 16 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.52/g in 2016, $2.43/g in 2015, $3.47/g in 2014, $3.50/g in 2013 and $3.64/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.67/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66/g.
Modesto- $2.64/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.62/g.
Oakland- $2.80/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80/g.
"For the first time since November, the national average price for gasoline has fallen over the last week, helped by weak demand and rising gasoline inventories," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "This downward trend is evident in over two-thirds of states but may take additional time to materialize in others, yet is a familiar pattern for late winter as refiners build inventories prior to the late-February start of refinery maintenance season and thanks to the year's weakest demand occurring over the next four weeks. However, motorists shouldn't expect the trend to last long. After the sweetness of Valentine's Day roses and chocolates is gone, they will be in store for a jump at the pump as maintenance season begins and the long transition to summer gasoline becomes a pinch point, leading to gas prices that will mostly trend higher for two to three months."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer Vineyards granted Regional General PermitJust west of Roseville, Placer Vineyards was granted its Regional General Permit
Roseville Flash Police Digest UpdateRoseville, CA- The latest from Roseville Police activity log updates covering the period of January 5- 12, 2017.
Volvo S90: New luxury sedan replaces S80Roseville, CA- The new, rather cool 2017 Volvo S90, which becomes the Swedish automaker's flagship sedan. The S90 has little in common with the S80 and is newly designed from the ground up.
Going Up Again; Roseville Gas PricesRoseville, CA- Going up. As anticipated, gas prices continue pushing higher in Roseville and around the country heading to
VW to Pay $4.3 Billion in Emissions Cheating Conspiracy CaseVolkswagen AG Agrees to Plead Guilty and Pay $4.3 Billion in Criminal and Civil Penalties; Six Volkswagen Executives and Employees are Indicted in Connection
FBI Teen Academy Applications Available OnlineRoseville, CA -The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento field office in Roseville is accepting applications for the Spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy
New Director for Sacramento Valley National Cemetery The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Michael H. Henshaw as the new Director of Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA
2017 Poetry Out Loud January 29Poetry Out Loud, sponsored by PlacerArts and the California Arts Council, is an annual event that leads Placer County high school students in learning and understanding
Crab Feed Tickets on Sale: Sierra College PatronsThe Sierra College Patron's Crab and Shrimp Feed will be held on Friday, February 17 at the McBean Pavilion, 65 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648.
UC Davis Health Appoints New CIO(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Following an extensive nationwide search, UC Davis Health has appointed William Showalter as Chief Information Officer (CIO).
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Shutting Down the CircusRoseville, CA- Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, the colorful icon of traveling circus entertainment is packing up the tent following a rich and storied history that dates back to the 1800's.
Grand Opening Festivities at McBean Stadium January 21LINCOLN, Calif. - The revitalization effort of McBean Stadium is the result of a joint partnership between the City of Lincoln and William Jessup University
NEWS: In Case You Missed It