Roseville Flash Police Digest Update

Roseville, CA- The latest from Roseville Police activity log updates covering the period of January 5- 12, 2017.



Northeast Roseville

East Roseville Parkway, vehicle burglary: Between 1:45 and 2 p.m. January 5, someone smashed the window of a car parked at a restaurant in the 1900 block of Taylor Road, and stole a backpack and other items. Two males, one wearing a yellow hoodie, in a new-looking red Chevy or Ford SUV were seen loitering near the victim's car.

East Roseville

Maidu, garage burglary: Between 5 and 9 p.m. January 5, someone kicked open the side door of a garage in the 2200 block of McLaren Drive. Nothing was taken.

Maidu, burglary attempt: At 1:49 a.m. January 7, residents of a home in the 2400 block of Valley Forge Way were wakened by a loud bang, and found that someone had kicked their front door open. A man was seen driving away in a light-colored 1990s model Lexus or Toyota sedan. He didn't go into the home, and nothing was reported missing.

Maidu, burglary: Between January 4 and the morning of January 11, someone forced entry through the front door of an unoccupied home in the 2300 block of Thistle Down Drive. It's unknown at this time what, if anything, was taken.

Lead Hill, burglary: At about 4 p.m. January 5, staff of a hotel in the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue saw people stealing things from an unoccupied room. Officers detained four suspects who had scattered in the area, and recovered property that had been stolen from the hotel. A 28-year-old male from Grass Valley, a 20-year-old male from Sacramento, a 29-year-old woman from Rocklin and a 34-year-old male from Roseville were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy. Two of them also had outstanding warrants.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cresthaven, trailer stolen: Between January 6 and 9, someone stole a construction trailer from the 600 block of Commerce Drive.

Hillcrest, stolen vehicle: Overnight January 8/9, someone stole a tan 1995 Toyota Camry from the 900 block of Darling Way.

Folsom Road, burglary: Between January 7 and 8, someone burglarized a storage room and a laundry room in the 200 block of Folsom Road.

Beat 4 (central Roseville north of the rail yard)

Roseville Heights, robbery: At about 9:30 p.m. January 8, a teenager was walking on Circuit Street near Birch Street when he was confronted by five men who tried unsuccessfully to take his expensive jacket off. The victim fell to the ground and was punched and kicked. The males took the victim's phone and ran away north on Birch Street toward Main Street. The unknown assailants were described as three well-dressed white or Hispanic males and two black males, all 5'10" to 6'0" tall, in their 20s or 30s. The suspects weren't familiar to the neighborhood. A family member took the victim to the emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

Vineyard, burglary: On January 5 or 6, an unknown suspect went into a home on Trevor Court, possibly through an unlocked rear slider, and stole video gaming equipment.

North central Roseville

Diamond Oaks, garage burglary: Overnight January 5/6, someone went into a garage on Lilja Court via an unlocked side door, and stole sporting equipment and tools.

Diamond Oaks, shed/trailer burglary: Overnight January 5/6, someone went into a shed and a trailer parked in a backyard in the 600 block of Lilly Cross Drive, and stole tools.

Highland Reserve, update on January 3 shooting incident: Roseville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspect(s) involved in the shooting of a teenager on January 3.



At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, in the area of Hallissy Drive and Washington Boulevard, a 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder area. He went to a nearby house and police were called approximately 15 minutes after the shooting occurred. When officers checked the presumed area of the shooting, no witnesses were around. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have interviewed several potential witnesses, but they haven't gotten to the bottom of what happened. They still believe that the shooting wasn't random, but stemmed from a disagreement among people who know each other.

Police need the community's help to identify the shooter. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916)783-7867. Callers can remain anonymous, and could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter.

Highland Reserve, stolen vehicle recovered: At about 5:40 a.m. January 9, an officer noticed a Ford Bronco pulled over near the intersection of Hallissy Drive and Fifteen Mile Drive, and a man loitering near a community mailbox. As the officer approached, the man got back into the Bronco, made a u-turn and parked in front of a house in the 800 block of Fifteen Mile Drive. He got out, waved to the officer and walked toward the front door as if it were his house (it wasn't). As the officer approached, the real resident, who had also seen the suspicious person near his front door, came out of his house with a shotgun. No shots were fired and nobody was hurt. The officer spotted the suspicious man hiding in the bushes nearby, and took him into custody without incident. The Bronco had been reported stolen from Yuba City. Officers searched it and found shaved keys and other burglar's tools, and methamphetamine. The 30-year-old Marysville man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, prowling on private property, and other related charges.

Highland Reserve, trailer theft: Overnight January 10/11, a cargo trailer containing work equipment was stolen from Meridian Court. It was later found by the Sacramento Police Department in their city.

Stanford, vehicle theft: Overnight January 7/8, someone stole a 2007 Honda Accord from the 6200 block of Channel Islands Lane.

Stanford, vehicle theft: Between 2 and 4 a.m. January 8, someone stole a white 1995 Acura Integra two-door sedan from the 6000 block of Great Basin Drive. CHP found the car with some parts missing in the Auburn area.

Stanford, burglary: At 2:20 a.m. January 9, officers responded to an alarm at a cellular store in the 9200 block of Fairway Drive, and found that someone smashed the front window and stole merchandise. Officers checked the area but weren't able to find the burglar.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, vehicle theft: Overnight January 4/5, someone stole a black 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup from the 1500 block of Faulkner Drive. The truck was later found undamaged by CHP in the Sacramento area.

Junction West, disturbance: At about 4:30 p.m. January 9, officers responded to the 1800 block of Hiawatha Drive, to a man who was standing outside making threats against police officers and other strange and erratic statements. Officers surrounded the area, and within an hour safely detained him. No one was injured, and the man was taken for evaluation.