Placer Vineyards granted Regional General Permit

PLACER COUNTY, CA - Placer Vineyards, a 5,230 acre mixed use Master Planned Community including 14,132 homes, commercial centers, business parks, schools, recreational parks and large open space areas located just west of the City of Roseville in southern Placer County, was granted its Regional General Permit (RGP) by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

The Regional General Permit is the final plan-wide permit for Placer Vineyards, which clears the way for Placer Vineyards' individual landowners and developers to permit and construct the initial phase of the new community in 2018.

"The Regional General Permit is an imperative step in advancing Placer Vineyards and provides the framework to begin implementing the construction of this Master Planned Community," said Kent MacDiarmid, Project Manager of Placer Vineyards. "We look forward to continuing to work with Placer County to create an outstanding new community that stands the test of time and attracts homebuyers and new businesses for years to come."

Placer Vineyards will contain single family homes with a range of sizes and price levels to provide exceptional housing in a suburban setting. The development will permanently preserve a minimum of 6,000 acres of open space and agricultural land in Placer County.

"We are pleased with the issuance of the Regional General Permit - a key milestone to breaking ground in the Placer Vineyards community," said Supervisor Jack Duran, Placer County. "Placer Vineyards is the result of a long-term vision by the Board of Supervisors and the commitment of property owners. This permit is a significant step in making that vision a reality."

Placer Vineyards is expected to create 7,600 jobs in the region.

For more information on Placer Vineyards, please visit: www.placervineyards.com.