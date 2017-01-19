Rocklin Library hosts Lend A Heart Therapy Dogs

Rocklin, CA- The Doggone Good Reading Group meets the second Tuesday of every month from 3:30 to 4:30 at the Rocklin Library, 4890 Granite Dr. Children of all ages are invited to polish their reading skills while reading to the delightful dogs from the Lend A Heart Animal-‐Assisted Therapy Group.

Children are often less hesitant to read out loud to a dog than to their peers; all of our dogs are very friendly, patient and understanding listeners.

For more information visit the Rocklin Library website and download the Doggone Good Reading Group flier. (PDF format)

About Lend A Heart

Lend A Heart is an all volunteer non-profit organization serving the Greater Sacramento, Calif. region with programs in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter and Yolo counties. Lend A Heart volunteers began providing animal-‐assisted therapy in 1987, when bringing pets into hospitals, schools and libraries was not as accepted as it is today.

A volunteer organization comprised of certified handler and animal teams, and associate volunteers, Lend A Heart is dedicated to providing compassion and understanding for our clients through animal-‐assisted therapy.

Via our founding members, our former and current volunteers, our loving pets and the support of local sponsors and supporters, the benefits of animals in clinical, recreational and educational settings are realized daily in our communities. Our furry miracle workers and their humans are dedicated to making people smile and we never charge for our programs.

