Placer SPCA seeks 2017 Hero Awards Nominations
Placer SPCA Searches for the Hero Next Door
Roseville, CA - Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2017 Hero Awards, to be presented at the 16th annual Funny Bones Comedy & Awards Night on Friday, March 31st.
Do you know an animal that has done great things for people, or people (or a business) that have done great things for animals in Placer County? Nominate them for a Placer SPCA Hero Award! Each year, the Placer SPCA recognizes those individuals for their heartfelt and courageous efforts. Nomination forms and event tickets are available at www.placerspca.org/funnybones. Nominations are due March 7th.
Last year's recipients included Andrew Beals, a firefighter with the Placer Hills Fire Department who selflessly rescued a frightened dog from a deep canal along the river and eventually adopted him; Hailey Elias, a 17-year-old "puppy raiser" who socializes and housetrains future Guide Dogs; Champy, a blind cat rescued from a hoarding situation who has never lost his enthusiasm for life and now spends his days welcoming new cats to the FieldHaven Feline Center; and Sierra Ranch Pet Rehabilitation Center, a clinic in Roseville that goes above and beyond in providing the best possible rehabilitation services to Placer County pets, including many Placer SPCA alumni.
Funny Bones includes a comedy show, dinner, silent and live auctions, a grand prize drawing, and the Hero Awards presentation. Those interested in attending Funny Bones are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets typically sell out prior to the event. Individual tickets can be purchased for $75 if purchased by March 3, or $100 if purchased on or after March 4. This year's event will be held at the Timber Creek Ballroom at Sun City, Roseville (7050 Del Webb Blvd., Roseville) on Friday, March 31st from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Sponsorships opportunities are now available. All proceeds from the event benefit Placer SPCA, an independent local nonprofit organization. For more information, please contact our Development Department at (916) 782-7722, ext. 124 or visit www.placerspca.org/funnybones.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer County Hoteliers: Taxman Cometh Airbnb, Vacation Rentals By Owner, inns or hotels. If you provide lodging in Placer County, you're required to collect Transient Occupancy Tax
Lake Tahoe Bound? Be prepared and patientTAHOE CITY, Calif. -- As Northern California prepares for the second and third storms of a week-long string of weather systems, Placer County is reminding residents and visitors
New California Laws 2017 (Part 15)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 15 includes criminal gangs, property taxes, real estate licenses, terrorist activity, child abuse, voting: felons, human trafficking
Study: Lung Cancer Patients Not Receiving TreatmentA national study by researchers at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has found that a significant number of lung cancer patients are not receiving treatment.
$21 Million for Regional Small BusinessesThe Capital Region Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has surpassed significant milestones in helping regional businesses
Rocklin Preschoolers Donate to Children in NeedROCKLIN, CA, - Students at Merryhill Preschool in Rocklin collected 69 pairs of pajamas to benefit local children in need for the holidays.
Bust Water Use Myths in Water Spots Video ContestLocal area middle and high school students can win cash prizes and the opportunity to view their video on the Raley Field Jumbotron
Placer SPCA seeks 2017 Hero Awards NominationsRoseville, CA - Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2017 Hero Awards, to be presented at the 16th annual Funny Bones Comedy & Awards Night
Beatles vs. Stones Tribute at Harlows this MarchThe debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 53 years ago
Man Still Recovering from TBITwo years back, I featured Daniel Mignerey who somehow survived life-threatening injuries on February 6, 2015
Rocklin Library hosts Lend A Heart Therapy DogsRocklin, CA- The Doggone Good Reading Group meets the second Tuesday of every month from 3:30 to 4:30 at the Rocklin Library
Placer Vineyards granted Regional General PermitJust west of Roseville, Placer Vineyards was granted its Regional General Permit
NEWS: In Case You Missed It