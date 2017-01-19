Placer SPCA seeks 2017 Hero Awards Nominations

Placer SPCA Searches for the Hero Next Door



Roseville, CA - Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2017 Hero Awards, to be presented at the 16th annual Funny Bones Comedy & Awards Night on Friday, March 31st.

Do you know an animal that has done great things for people, or people (or a business) that have done great things for animals in Placer County? Nominate them for a Placer SPCA Hero Award! Each year, the Placer SPCA recognizes those individuals for their heartfelt and courageous efforts. Nomination forms and event tickets are available at www.placerspca.org/funnybones. Nominations are due March 7th.

Last year's recipients included Andrew Beals, a firefighter with the Placer Hills Fire Department who selflessly rescued a frightened dog from a deep canal along the river and eventually adopted him; Hailey Elias, a 17-year-old "puppy raiser" who socializes and housetrains future Guide Dogs; Champy, a blind cat rescued from a hoarding situation who has never lost his enthusiasm for life and now spends his days welcoming new cats to the FieldHaven Feline Center; and Sierra Ranch Pet Rehabilitation Center, a clinic in Roseville that goes above and beyond in providing the best possible rehabilitation services to Placer County pets, including many Placer SPCA alumni.

Funny Bones includes a comedy show, dinner, silent and live auctions, a grand prize drawing, and the Hero Awards presentation. Those interested in attending Funny Bones are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets typically sell out prior to the event. Individual tickets can be purchased for $75 if purchased by March 3, or $100 if purchased on or after March 4. This year's event will be held at the Timber Creek Ballroom at Sun City, Roseville (7050 Del Webb Blvd., Roseville) on Friday, March 31st from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Sponsorships opportunities are now available. All proceeds from the event benefit Placer SPCA, an independent local nonprofit organization. For more information, please contact our Development Department at (916) 782-7722, ext. 124 or visit www.placerspca.org/funnybones.