Bust Water Use Myths in Water Spots Video Contest
Local Roseville and Sacramento-area middle and high school students can win cash prizes and the opportunity to view their video on the Raley Field Jumbotron by entering the 2017 Water Spots Video Contest.
Sponsored by the Regional Water Authority (RWA), Sacramento Bee News in Education program and local water providers, the contest challenges students to create 30-second Public Service Announcement videos on the 2017 water efficiency theme: WATER MYTHS BUSTED: Most household water use occurs outdoors!
"In the Sacramento region, most household water use occurs outdoors, but people don't believe it," said Regional Water Authority Water Efficiency Program Manager. "Time and again, public opinion surveys show the residents incorrectly believe that more water is used indoors."
That's why RWA and local water providers are challenging kids to bust the myth and educate the public about a fundamental fact: Most of the water we use daily goes on lawns and outdoor landscaping. "There are lots of ways to save water, but reducing outdoor water use can make the biggest difference of all," Talbot said.
Water Spots Video Contest entries are due by Friday, March 3, 2017. Entries will be judged by a panel of water conservation experts and distinguished judges on creativity, entertainment value, accuracy, originality and incorporation of the 2017 water efficiency message. Finalist videos will be displayed on the Raley Field Jumbotron screen, and winners announced at a Sacramento River Cats game in April 2017. Videos may be used in RWA's 2017 advertising campaign. Winning students and their teachers will also get cash prizes.
Learn more about Water Spots, as well as tips for using water wisely, at www.BeWaterSmart.info.
About the Regional Water Authority
RWA is a joint powers authority representing two dozen water providers and affiliates in the greater Sacramento area. Its primary mission is to help its members protect and enhance the reliability, availability, affordability and quality of water resources. RWA was awarded the national 2016 WaterSense Excellence in Education and Outreach Award for its outstanding efforts to educate Sacramento-area residents about water efficiency and the WaterSense brand.
