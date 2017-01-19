Rocklin Preschoolers Donate to Children in Need

ROCKLIN, CA, - Students at Merryhill Preschool in Rocklin collected 69 pairs of pajamas to benefit local children in need for the holidays.

Pajamas and books were collected as part of Scholastic Reading Club's nationwide efforts for the Pajama Program. Each donated pair of pajamas will be accompanied by a book and donated to locally based nonprofit, KidsFirst. In celebration of the drive, students wore pajamas to class during the weeklong drive.



Since 2009, caring classrooms across the country have donated nearly 500,000 pairs of new pajamas. The Scholastic Reading Club has more than matched those numbers with nearly 900,000 new books donated directly to Pajama Program headquarters, where they are then distributed across the country.



KidsFirst's mission is to end child abuse and neglect. They are dedicated to helping families by providing them with the tools they need to cope with difficult life circumstances before they become overwhelming. Programs include wellness, information and referral and education and outreach.