$21 Million for Regional Small Businesses
Two years after assisting their first client in December 2014, the Capital Region Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has surpassed significant milestones in helping regional businesses and entrepreneurs grow.
Housed and administered by the Sacramento Metro Chamber, in collaboration with Sacramento State and other partners in the region, the SBDC is a resource for growing small businesses and the entrepreneur ready to get a new business started. In just two years, the SBDC has:
- counseled 1,394 individuals,
- helped create 73 NEW businesses,
- created 320 jobs and retained 186, and
- assisted in securing 119 loans or equity investments resulting in $21.4 million in capital infusion right here in the Capital Region.
Our mission here at the Metro Chamber is to advocate for a business climate that both supports and helps businesses grow," said Peter Tateishi, President & CEO, Sacramento Metro Chamber. "We are directly bringing that mission to life through the SBDC."
The SBDC offers FREE, high-quality business advice on a wide range of skill sets from financial management, accessing capital, marketing, importing and exporting and how to start a business. Funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration and local matching dollars, a primary goal for the SBDC is to help businesses obtain the financing they need to grow. They work closely with area banks, credit unions and alternative lenders to help companies build partnerships and secure the appropriate loans and capital.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our community here in Sacramento," said Congresswoman Doris Matsui. "Whether it is new co-working spaces, restaurants, or innovative start-ups, the economy is beginning to feel Sacramento's entrepreneurial energy. That's why it is so important that programs like the Capital Region SBDC are giving small businesses a foundation to build from in our region. As our city continues to experience growth, it's critical that our small businesses are a part of that equation."
Since its opening, the Capital Region SBDC has opened 8 hubs across 8 counties and forged partnerships with local innovation and collaboration spaces like the Glue Factory and Capsity to offer their consulting services to budding entrepreneurs.
"Our communities are stronger when small business owners can take their passions and turn them into homegrown success stories," said Congressman Ami Bera. "The free support, advice, and mentorship that SBDC gives our local startups translates into new jobs, puts millions of dollars right back into our economy, and means more people can participate in the exciting growth that's happening in Sacramento County."
Recently, the Capital Region SBDC was named the "Top Performing Center" by the SBDC Lead Center due to its high performance in securing capital, creating new businesses and quality counseling for the 23 county region extending from San Joaquin County to the Oregon border.
Additionally, the SBDC secured the largest funded project in the region for 2016 by helping business owner Kevin Terry with Axis Energy Partners secure a loan for $2.9M from Golden Pacific Bank. The additional capital is helping Axis Energy Partners expand globally and hire new employees.
"Over the past two years the Capital Region SBDC has provided excellent service to small businesses in our region. They have counseled nearly 1,400 individuals and assisted with guidance on everything from bookkeeping to marketing," said Joe McClure, District Director, SBA. "Most importantly the SBDC has helped small business gain access to over $21 million in much needed capital to grow their businesses. I am delighted with their collaboration with other chambers in the Capital Region and how they have leveraged resources to expand their services to entrepreneurs."
