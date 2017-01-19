New California Laws 2017 (Part 15)
New California Laws 2017 - Part 15
- AB-2258 - Unclaimed property.
- AB-2259 - School accountability: dropout recovery high schools.
- AB-2263 - Protection of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking, and reproductive health care service providers: address confidentiality.
- AB-2265 - County ballot measures: impartial analysis.
- AB-2269 - Animal shelters: research animals: prohibitions.
- AB-2273 - Military law: suicide.
- AB-2274 - Credit unions.
- AB-2280 - Rental companies: customer facility charge.
- AB-2288 - Apprenticeship programs: building and construction trades.
- AB-2289 - Department of Transportation: capital improvement projects.
- AB-2290 - Pupil instruction: world languages: revision of content standards.
- AB-2291 - Property taxes: delinquent taxes: partial payment: fee.
- AB-2294 - The California State University: employees: leaves of absence without loss of compensation.
- AB-2295 - Restitution for crimes.
- AB-2296 - Digital signatures.
- AB-2298 - Criminal gangs.
- AB-2299 - Land use: housing: 2nd units.
- AB-2306 - Juvenile court school pupils.
- AB-2307 - Weights and measures: reporting fraud.
- AB-2308 - Health care coverage: information to students.
- AB-2311 - Emergency services: access and functional needs in emergencies.
- AB-2313 - Renewable natural gas: monetary incentive program for biomethane projects: pipeline infrastructure.
- AB-2316 - School facilities: leasing property.
- AB-2317 - California State University: Doctor of Audiology degrees.
- AB-2318 - Nonprofit organizations: use of public resources.
- AB-2324 - Certified farmers’ markets.
- AB-2325 - Ken Maddy California Cancer Registry.
- AB-2329 - Computer science strategic implementation plan.
- AB-2330 - Real estate licensees.
- AB-2331 - Dentistry: applicants to practice.
- AB-2337 - Employment protections: victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.
- AB-2346 - Public social services: hearings.
- AB-2349 - Assisted reproduction agreements for gestational carriers.
- AB-2354 - Vehicle service contracts.
- AB-2358 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- AB-2361 - Peace officers: independent institutions of higher education: security officers.
- AB-2362 - Common interest developments: pesticide application.
- AB-2364 - Public postsecondary education: community colleges: exemption from nonresident tuition.
- AB-2366 - Long-term care insurance.
- AB-2368 - Child care and development services: individualized county child care subsidy plan: County of Santa Clara.
- AB-2371 - Voluntary contributions: Special Olympics Fund.
- AB-2374 - Construction Manager/General Contractor method: regional transportation agency: County of Placer: bridges.
- AB-2375 - Public Employees’ Retirement System: omnibus bill.
- AB-2376 - County employees’ retirement: Los Angeles County.
- AB-2380 - Defendants: minor children.
- AB-2384 - Terrorist activity.
- AB-2387 - Vehicle equipment: supplemental restraint system components and nonfunctional airbags.
- AB-2389 - Special districts: district-based elections: reapportionment.
- AB-2393 - School employees: sick leave: parental leave.
- AB-2394 - Medi-Cal: nonmedical transportation.
- AB-2396 - Solid waste: annual reports.
- AB-2404 - Public Employees’ Retirement System: optional settlements.
- AB-2406 - Housing: junior accessory dwelling units.
- AB-2414 - Desert Healthcare District.
- AB-2416 - Escrow agent rating service.
- AB-2417 - Child abuse reporting.
- AB-2427 - Civil Procedure: discovery.
- AB-2430 - Voluntary contributions: Type 1 Diabetes Research Fund.
- AB-2437 - Barbering and cosmetology: establishments: posting notice.
- AB-2439 - HIV testing.
- AB-2442 - Density bonuses.
- AB-2446 - State Water Resources Control Board: judicial review.
- AB-2450 - Property taxation.
- AB-2454 - Energy: procurement plans.
- AB-2455 - Voter registration: public postsecondary educational institutions: California New Motor Voter Program.
- AB-2457 - Autopsy: electronic image systems.
- AB-2466 - Voting: felons.
- AB-2470 - Municipal water districts: water service: Indian tribes.
- AB-2476 - Local governments: parcel taxes: notice.
- AB-2480 - Source watersheds: financing.
- AB-2483 - Livestock Identification Advisory Board.
- AB-2485 - Dental Corps Loan Repayment Program.
- AB-2486 - Contractors’ State License Board: license search by location.
- AB-2488 - Protected species: unarmored threespine stickleback: taking or possession.
- AB-2491 - Vehicles: stopping, standing, and parking.
- AB-2492 - Community revitalization.
- AB-2498 - Human trafficking.
- AB-2499 - Sexual assault evidence kits.
- AB-2501 - Housing: density bonuses.
- AB-2503 - Workers’ compensation: utilization review.
- AB-2505 - Animals: euthanasia.
- AB-2506 - Student financial aid: Chafee grant awards.
- AB-2510 - Firearms: license to carry concealed: uniform license.
- AB-2511 - Fertilizing materials: auxiliary soil and plant substances: biochar.
- AB-2515 - Water Conservation in Landscaping Act: model water-efficient landscaping ordinance.
- AB-2516 - Medical cannabis: state cultivator license types: specialty cottage type.
- AB-2524 - OpenJustice Data Act of 2016.
- AB-2529 - Structural pest control.
- AB-2530 - Recycling: beverage containers.
- AB-2532 - Employment services: verification.
- AB-2535 - Employment: wages: itemized statements.
- AB-2536 - Pupil discipline and safety: cyber sexual bullying.
- AB-2537 - Pupils: school attendance: residency requirements.
- AB-2542 - Streets and highways: reversible lanes.
- AB-2546 - Pupil instruction: history-social science curriculum framework: financial literacy.
- AB-2549 - Public resources.
- AB-2551 - Contract procurement: surface storage projects.
- AB-2556 - Density bonuses.
- AB-2558 - Political Reform Act of 1974: San Bernardino County.
- AB-2560 - Accountants: practice privileges: out-of-state individuals.
- AB-2561 - Water supply planning: projects: photovoltaic or wind energy generation facility.
