Lake Tahoe Bound? Be prepared and patient
TAHOE CITY, Calif. -- As Northern California prepares for the second and third storms of a week-long string of weather systems, Placer County is reminding residents and visitors to the North Lake Tahoe area to be prepared.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northern California through Monday for heavy storms expected to hit the state starting Friday. After a break later Saturday, another storm system is expected to follow on Sunday into Monday.
For the lake level in the Tahoe Basin, upwards of 40 inches of snow are forecast through Monday. Winds are also a concern in the high country with 55 mph gusts forecast for the basin this weekend and Sierra ridge winds of up to 100 mph expected. In the lower elevations, rain is forecast everyday into next Tuesday with a wind advisory issued Friday from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Placer County emergency officials stress that those heading into the Sierra need to be prepared for the weather. Travelers should have snow tires, four-wheel drive vehicles and carry chains rather than cables. Travelers could be stuck in their vehicles for long periods during the storms. As delays are anticipated, it is recommended that travelers start their journey with a full tank of fuel and carry an emergency kit in their vehicles with extra food, water and clothing.
A major storm that descended on Northern California last week caused many trees to fall and power outages occurred throughout the county. In the Tahoe area, some homes were without power for more than a week. With the additional snow forecast, already snow-laden trees will receive more snow. The heavy snow, saturated ground and wind has the potential for downing more trees, which can then take out power lines. To ensure power is on in the community where visitors are planning to stay, please check Liberty Utilities website before you travel.
Placer County officials are saying that guests should come with plenty of patience due to the severe weather. As snow falls, county public works crews will continuously plow the 150 miles of streets that fall within their area of responsibility. Caltrans is responsible for plowing the highways.
Anyone planning to stay in vacation rentals in the residential neighborhoods should check with their host or rental company in advance to ensure the home has power and is accessible. It's also advisable to check resort websites prior to driving there to learn whether they are open and fully operational, in order to minimize unnecessary travel.
With more power outages possible in the Sierra this weekend, visitors should come prepared to shelter in place with enough food, water and emergency supplies like flashlights and battery-operated radios.
Should power be knocked out again for an extended period, residents can expect to find warming centers open during the day at:
* Tahoe City Public Utility District, 221 Fairway Drive in Tahoe City, and
* North Tahoe Public Utility District, 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista
These centers will offer people a place to stay warm, charge communications devices and get the latest information on changing weather conditions and storm-related news or advisories.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer County Hoteliers: Taxman Cometh Airbnb, Vacation Rentals By Owner, inns or hotels. If you provide lodging in Placer County, you're required to collect Transient Occupancy Tax
Lake Tahoe Bound? Be prepared and patientTAHOE CITY, Calif. -- As Northern California prepares for the second and third storms of a week-long string of weather systems, Placer County is reminding residents and visitors
New California Laws 2017 (Part 15)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 15 includes criminal gangs, property taxes, real estate licenses, terrorist activity, child abuse, voting: felons, human trafficking
Study: Lung Cancer Patients Not Receiving TreatmentA national study by researchers at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has found that a significant number of lung cancer patients are not receiving treatment.
$21 Million for Regional Small BusinessesThe Capital Region Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has surpassed significant milestones in helping regional businesses
Rocklin Preschoolers Donate to Children in NeedROCKLIN, CA, - Students at Merryhill Preschool in Rocklin collected 69 pairs of pajamas to benefit local children in need for the holidays.
Bust Water Use Myths in Water Spots Video ContestLocal area middle and high school students can win cash prizes and the opportunity to view their video on the Raley Field Jumbotron
Placer SPCA seeks 2017 Hero Awards NominationsRoseville, CA - Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2017 Hero Awards, to be presented at the 16th annual Funny Bones Comedy & Awards Night
Beatles vs. Stones Tribute at Harlows this MarchThe debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 53 years ago
Man Still Recovering from TBITwo years back, I featured Daniel Mignerey who somehow survived life-threatening injuries on February 6, 2015
Rocklin Library hosts Lend A Heart Therapy DogsRocklin, CA- The Doggone Good Reading Group meets the second Tuesday of every month from 3:30 to 4:30 at the Rocklin Library
Placer Vineyards granted Regional General PermitJust west of Roseville, Placer Vineyards was granted its Regional General Permit
NEWS: In Case You Missed It