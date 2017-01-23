New California Laws 2017 (Part 16)
Roseville, CA - 101 New California laws for 2017. Part 16 includes federal immigration policy enforcement, veterans, disability benefits, private investigators, elections, special education, and much more.
Click on the corresponding link for a law's full text. Check back daily for the latest California's new laws that may impact you or your business.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 16
- AB-2562 - Military service: benefits.
- AB-2563 - Veterans: service advocate: correctional facilities.
- AB-2566 - Notaries public: acceptance of identification.
- AB-2568 - County integrated health and human services program.
- AB-2570 - Telecommunications: universal service: reimbursement claims.
- AB-2584 - Land use: housing development.
- AB-2590 - Sentencing: restorative justice.
- AB-2591 - Insurance: electronic transmission.
- AB-2594 - Stormwater resources: use of captured water.
- AB-2605 - State government: Office of Permit Assistance.
- AB-2609 - Advertising: educational conferences.
- AB-2613 - County auditor: audits: special districts.
- AB-2615 - After school programs.
- AB-2616 - California Coastal Commission: environmental justice.
- AB-2618 - Community facilities districts: powers.
- AB-2620 - Passenger rail projects: funding.
- AB-2623 - State information security costs: annual report.
- AB-2632 - Private investigators: experience for licensure.
- AB-2635 - Public health: food access.
- AB-2636 - Certified copies of marriage, birth, and death certificates: electronic application.
- AB-2640 - Public health: HIV.
- AB-2651 - Greenway easements.
- AB-2654 - Postsecondary education: Equity in Higher Education Act.
- AB-2655 - Bail: jurisdiction.
- AB-2656 - Pupils: diploma alternatives: fee waiver: foster youth.
- AB-2659 - Elementary and secondary education: omnibus revisions.
- AB-2664 - University of California: innovation and entrepreneurship expansion.
- AB-2679 - Medical marijuana: regulation: research.
- AB-2685 - Housing elements: adoption.
- AB-2686 - Elections: all-mailed ballot elections.
- AB-2687 - Vehicles: passenger for hire: driving under the influence.
- AB-2690 - Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting.
- AB-2693 - Financing requirements: property improvements.
- AB-2696 - Diabetes prevention and management.
- AB-2704 - State Capitol: Mervyn Dymally bust.
- AB-2710 - Insurance: California Insurance Guarantee Association: premium charges.
- AB-2716 - Meat processing establishment, custom livestock slaughterhouse, and poultry plants: licensing and inspectors.
- AB-2721 - Elder and dependent adult fraud: informational notice.
- AB-2722 - Transformative Climate Communities Program.
- AB-2729 - Oil and gas: operations.
- AB-2737 - Nonprovider health care districts.
- AB-2738 - School bonds: local school bonds: investment.
- AB-2739 - Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: special on-sale general license: for-profit theater.
- AB-2744 - Healing arts: referrals.
- AB-2745 - Healing arts: licensing and certification.
- AB-2746 - Public Utilities Commission: contracts: electronic submissions.
- AB-2750 - Tissue banks.
- AB-2755 - Agriculture: bees: civil remedies.
- AB-2756 - Oil and gas operations: enforcement actions.
- AB-2759 - Corporations: agents: victims of corporate fraud compensation fund.
- AB-2761 - Marriage.
- AB-2763 - Transportation network companies: personal vehicles.
- AB-2765 - Proposition 47: sentence reduction.
- AB-2767 - Foster care: caregivers: information.
- AB-2770 - Cigarette and tobacco product licensing: fees and funding.
- AB-2780 - Fair Employment and Housing Council: membership: length of terms.
- AB-2785 - Special education: English learners: manual.
- AB-2790 - State Capitol Historic Region: international genocide memorial.
- AB-2791 - Community colleges: disability services.
- AB-2792 - Local law enforcement agencies: federal immigration policy enforcement: ICE access.
- AB-2797 - City and County of San Francisco: Mission Bay South Project: redevelopment plan.
- AB-2799 - Privacy: personal information: preschool and prekindergarten purposes.
- AB-2800 - Climate change: infrastructure planning.
- AB-2801 - Local government: fees and charges: written protest.
- AB-2808 - Horse racing: exchange wagering: operative extension.
- AB-2810 - Health studio services: contracts: cancellation.
- AB-2812 - Solid waste: recycling: state agencies and large state facilities.
- AB-2813 - Juvenile offenders: dual-status minors.
- AB-2815 - Pupil attendance: supervisors of attendance.
- AB-2818 - Property taxation: community land trust.
- AB-2819 - Unlawful detainer proceedings.
- AB-2820 - Crimes: price gouging: states of emergency.
- AB-2828 - Personal information: privacy: breach.
- AB-2833 - Public investment funds: disclosures.
- AB-2839 - Criminal penalties: nonpayment of fines.
- AB-2843 - Public records: employee contact information.
- AB-2844 - Public contracts: discrimination.
- AB-2845 - School safety: Safe Place to Learn Act.
- AB-2846 - Powers of appointment.
- AB-2853 - Public records.
- AB-2859 - Professions and vocations: retired category: licenses.
- AB-2861 - Electricity: distribution grid interconnection dispute resolution process.
- AB-2862 - Pupil instruction: visual and performing arts: revision of content standards.
- AB-2864 - Pupil instruction: Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882: Chinese Americans’ contributions to establishment of transcontinental railroad.
- AB-2868 - Energy storage.
- AB-2872 - Children.
- AB-2874 - Groundwater sustainability agencies: fees.
- AB-2877 - CalWORKs: rehabilitation services.
- AB-2881 - Civil law: omnibus.
- AB-2882 - Judiciary omnibus: family law.
- AB-2883 - Workers’ compensation: employees.
- AB-2884 - Insurance.
- AB-2886 - Disability benefits: eligibility determinations: benefit computations: overpayment determinations: appeals.
- AB-2887 - State Compensation Insurance Fund: out-of-state risks.
- AB-2888 - Sex crimes: mandatory prison sentence.
- AB-2889 - State government.
- AB-2890 - Drinking water and wastewater operator certification programs.
- AB-2891 - Hazardous waste: funding.
- AB-2892 - Pesticide poisoning.
- AB-2893 - Department of Toxic Substances Control: enforcement.
- AB-2899 - Minimum wage violations: challenges.
