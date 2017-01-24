Roseville and Rocklin Officials on SACOG Board of Directors
SACRAMENTO - The new year bring new leadership to the region's transportation planning agency representing rural, suburban, and urban perspectives. The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) Board of Directors elected El Dorado County Supervisor Brian Veerkamp as the 2017 Board Chair and City of Sacramento Council Member Jay Schenirer as Board Vice Chair.
"I am honored to serve as the chair of the board for the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, the region's forum for collaboration and leadership. SACOG has a long history of working to preserve the high quality of life in the Sacramento region. I look forward to the next 12 months, working with the region's elected officials to leverage opportunities and address challenges across our diverse region. With a focus on the implementation of our strategic plan, we will continue to elevate the voice of this organization. SACOG's cutting edge research and analytics are nationally recognized, and through our collaborative efforts we will continue to advance data-driven decision making," said Veerkamp.
Brian K. Veerkamp was first elected as El Dorado County District III Supervisor in November 2012. He is currently serving on the boards of the El Dorado County Water Agency, Water and Power Authority, Transportation Commission, and Transit Authority. Recognized for his knowledge, dedication, and integrity, he and his fellow board members have worked collaboratively to stabilize the El Dorado County budget, and develop and implement a strategic plan for the county. Veerkamp has a long and distinguished career in public service including serving as Fire Chief of The El Dorado Hills Fire Department, 25 years as Emergency Medical Services Training Program Director for El Dorado County Fire Chief's Association, three years as Board Member of the El Dorado County Emergency Services Authority JPA, and 14 years as Board Member with the Camino Union School District.
SACOG Vice Chair Schenirer added, "It is with great pleasure that I accept the role of Vice Chair of the SACOG Board of Directors. SACOG plays a key role in advancing our region. This is the single forum in the region where elected officials come together to collaborate and debate issues and opportunities facing our region. We work with partners to secure needed state and federal transportation infrastructure dollars and plan for growth and economic prosperity. I look forward to our continued work together in 2017."
Jay Schenirer was elected in 2010 to the Sacramento City Council, and re-elected in 2014. He currently works as an independent consultant and policy advisor on education reform and youth policy. His primary clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the James Irvine Foundation, the California Endowment, WestEd, and Cambridge Education. Previously, Schenirer was Assistant Secretary for Education for Development and Planning in the Governor's Office, Deputy Director of the Foundation Consortium for California's Children and Youth, General Manager of the Sacramento Food Bank, and served as a policy analyst in the Legislature in three different positions. From 1996-2004, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of Sacramento City Unified School District, serving as Board President for four years and vice-president for two years. Photo: Jay Schenirer
The SACOG Board of Directors meets on the third Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at 1415 L Street, Suite 300 in Sacramento, unless otherwise noticed. Board meetings are open to the public. Agendas and minutes may be obtained by visiting sacog.org or calling (916) 321-9000.
SACOG Board of Directors
Brian Veerkamp, Board Chair | Supervisor, El Dorado County
Jay Schenirer, Board Vice Chair | Council Member, City of Sacramento
Jason Banks, City of Live Oak
John Buckland, City of Yuba City
Christopher Cabaldon, City of West Sacramento
John Clerici, City of Placerville
Mark Crews, City of Galt
Kim Douglass, City of Colfax
Jack Duran, Placer County
Dan Flores, Sutter County
Lucas Frerichs, City of Davis
Greg Janda, City of Rocklin
Robert Jankovitz, City of Isleton
Paul Joiner, City of Lincoln
Patrick Kennedy, Sacramento County
Steve Miklos, City of Folsom
Pierre Neu, City of Winters
Tim Onderko, Town of Loomis
Susan Peters, Sacramento County
Susan Rohan, City of Roseville
Ricky Samayoa, City of Marysville
David Sander, City of Rancho Cordova
Don Saylor, Yolo County
Phil Serna, Sacramento County
Jeff Slowey, City of Citrus Heights
Matt Spokely, City of Auburn
Tom Stallard, City of Woodland
Darrell Steinberg, City of Sacramento
Darren Suen, City of Elk Grove
Andy Vasquez, Yuba County
Rick West, City of Wheatland
Ex-officio Member: Amarjeet Benipal Director, Caltrans District 3
