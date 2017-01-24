There's No Business Like Show Business

Rocklin, CA - The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invite the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization to attend their February 6 meeting which will feature a presentation by Thor Tivol, Theatre Production Supervisor at Sierra College's Dietrich Theatre. A tour of the theatre and a technical demonstration will follow.



The Sierra College Drama Department prepares students for careers in acting and technical theater by offering a wide variety of classes including Introduction to Theater, Introduction to Acting, Stagecraft, Stage make-up, and Lighting. Certificates in Acting and Technical Theater are on offer. Numerous students who have graduated from the Sierra College program have gone on to careers in professional theater including production management, stage management and other technical fields as well as acting.



In an effort to further expand the learning experiences of students, community members are encouraged to audition for campus productions. Their participation allows students the experience of working with professionals explained Tivol. Open auditions will be held on Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7 beginning at 3:30 p.m. each day. The spring production is Jekyl and Hyde and features a cast of 8. Those selected to participate are encouraged to enroll in Drama 22 - technical theater; and Drama 23 - acting during the spring semester.



The Patrons meeting will be held on Monday, February 6 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus in the Fireside Room located in the Campus Center (Building J). Lunch (which is optional) will be served at 12:30. The cost of the lunch is $11 and requires an RSVP. Please call Joan Edwards at 916-663-3408 by January 28. The theater tour will follow the luncheon.