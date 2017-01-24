There's No Business Like Show Business
Rocklin, CA - The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invite the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization to attend their February 6 meeting which will feature a presentation by Thor Tivol, Theatre Production Supervisor at Sierra College's Dietrich Theatre. A tour of the theatre and a technical demonstration will follow.
The Sierra College Drama Department prepares students for careers in acting and technical theater by offering a wide variety of classes including Introduction to Theater, Introduction to Acting, Stagecraft, Stage make-up, and Lighting. Certificates in Acting and Technical Theater are on offer. Numerous students who have graduated from the Sierra College program have gone on to careers in professional theater including production management, stage management and other technical fields as well as acting.
In an effort to further expand the learning experiences of students, community members are encouraged to audition for campus productions. Their participation allows students the experience of working with professionals explained Tivol. Open auditions will be held on Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7 beginning at 3:30 p.m. each day. The spring production is Jekyl and Hyde and features a cast of 8. Those selected to participate are encouraged to enroll in Drama 22 - technical theater; and Drama 23 - acting during the spring semester.
The Patrons meeting will be held on Monday, February 6 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus in the Fireside Room located in the Campus Center (Building J). Lunch (which is optional) will be served at 12:30. The cost of the lunch is $11 and requires an RSVP. Please call Joan Edwards at 916-663-3408 by January 28. The theater tour will follow the luncheon.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFatal Accident Involving Employee Closes Squaw ValleySquaw Valley, Calif.- A fatal incident occurred at Squaw Valley involving a ski patroller at 8:35 AM this morning during avalanche control activities
Locals Step up to Protect our Natural Wonders...Forever"Forever" is a daunting amount of time, yet supporters of Placer Land Trust fully embrace the challenge in their commitment to protecting our important landscapes
2017 Honda Ridgeline a very unique truckRoseville, CA- After a two-year absence, the 2017 Honda Ridgeline has emerged and the consensus is it's better than ever.
Residents Conserve Water without Government MandateSacramento-area residents reduced water use by 25 percent in 2016 compared to 2013 even without a state mandate to conserve, according to an analysis of water
There's No Business Like Show BusinessRocklin, CA - The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invite the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization
Roseville and Rocklin Officials on SACOG Board of DirectorsThe new year bring new leadership to the region's transportation planning agency representing rural, suburban, and urban perspectives. The Sacramento Area Council of Governments
Operation Recognition Seeks Veterans to Receive High School DiplomasThe Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) is again awarding high school diplomas to qualifying U.S. Veterans and Japanese American citizens through its popular
Placer Child Support Services Ranks in Top Ten StatewideAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County's Department of Child Support Services ranks eighth in the state out of 51 county child support agencies
Roseville Reservoir in Placer County Future?Roseville's City Council and Placer County Water Agency's (PCWA) Board of Directors last week opted into the initial phase of the Sites Reservoir project
New California Laws 2017 (Part 16)Roseville, CA - New California laws for 2017. Part 16 includes federal immigration policy enforcement, veterans, disability benefits, private investigators, elections, special education, and much more.
Roseville Gas Prices Reverse Upward TrendRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville and around many parts of the country reversed course with a slight downtick this past week.
Placer County Hoteliers: Taxman Cometh Airbnb, Vacation Rentals By Owner, inns or hotels. If you provide lodging in Placer County, you're required to collect Transient Occupancy Tax
NEWS: In Case You Missed It