Fatal Accident Involving Employee Closes Squaw Valley

Squaw Valley, Calif.- January 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM - A fatal incident occurred at Squaw Valley involving a ski patroller at 8:35 AM this morning during avalanche control activities. He was an employee of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending the notification of friends and family. An investigation is underway, and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected.

Squaw Valley will be closed for the day. Alpine Meadows will be open today.