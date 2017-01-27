Placer Supervisors approve state and federal legislative platforms

AUBURN, Calif. -- Ensuring that federal and state policy and funding decisions benefit Placer County is an annual task for the board of supervisors and county staff. To that end, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approves an annual legislative platform that serves as the basis for the county's advocacy efforts with executive and legislative branches of state and federal government.

The board Jan. 24 approved the 2017 platform and authorized supervisors to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials to advocate for county priorities, and as part of the Cap-to-Cap contingent of local agencies for the region. With the new administration and a new federal senator, the travel will establish relationships with new federal officials.

Placer County's legislative platform is a summary of the priorities of the board of supervisors and establishes the basis for its advocacy efforts with the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government and the state of California regarding legislation and regulation.

For state advocacy, the county is seeking actions that improve California economic development initiatives. Water is another key issue for the county with the topics of groundwater regulation, water resources supply and protection and the Bay Delta Conservation Plan. To continue with the county's economic health, labor relations and California Public Retirement System's implementation of pension reform are key issues for Placer County. With the recent state shift of housing state inmates in county facilities, the county seeks continued implementation, accountability and funding from the state.

On the federal side, the county is advocating for legislation and regulations that encourage developing economic development infrastructure funding for the Sunset Area and the Placer Parkway development in western Placer County, and the Tahoe Basin. Protecting water resources, promoting a woody biomass facility and improving forest management, including tree mortality, are initiatives important to the county's environmental improvement. Placer is also seeking federal support for the growing homelessness and housing affordability issues.

An emerging issue concerning the possibility of state corrections releasing a sexually violent predator into the Lincoln area was discussed at the recent board meeting and prompted District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran to request adding another issue to the county's state advocacy platform.

"Because this issue will likely re-occur in the future, I recommend the county include this issue in its legislative platform so we can be apprised of legislative opportunities to comment on the law in order to protect Placer County citizens against placement of violent sex offenders within the county in the future," said Duran.

The annual platform contains general principles, key issues, and specific proposals of interest for the legislative year. Implementation of the platform throughout the legislative year is structured to proactively frame sponsorship, support and advocacy regarding key legislative and regulatory priorities while also monitoring numerous bills. Actions are taken through collaboration with subject matter experts in departments, engagement of elected officials and other interested parties.

The platform targets its advocacy efforts for key issues and specific proposals and policies. The efforts are to sponsor, support or oppose legislation; address policy, rules, and laws; and defend local authority and resources.