Roseville Man Suspected of Lewd and Lascivious Acts on Child
Roseville, CA- Detectives arrested Stephen Robert Belche, age 28 of Roseville, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.
Belche has been booked into the Placer County Jail. Police are not releasing his booking photo at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Police don't know if he has been involved in other crimes involving children, but if anyone has information to that effect, please email Detective Marks at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.
