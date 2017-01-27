New California Laws 2017 (Part 17)
- AB-2900 - Income taxation: credits: California Competes Tax Credit Committee: GO-Biz.
- AB-2904 - State real property: disposition.
- AB-2906 - Transportation: omnibus bill.
- AB-2907 - Financial institutions and services: regulation.
- AB-2908 - Postsecondary education: omnibus.
- AB-2910 - Local government: organization: omnibus bill.
- AB-2911 - Voting: voter information guides.
- AB-2912 - Oil spills.
- AB-2913 - Alcoholic beverages: licensees: craft distillers: tied-house restrictions.
- AB-2914 - Gaming: Indian Gaming Revenue Sharing Trust Fund.
- AB-2915 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- SBX2-2 - Medi-Cal: managed care organization tax.
- SB-3 - Minimum wage: in-home supportive services: paid sick days.
- SB-4 - Health care coverage: immigration status.
- SBX2-5 - Electronic cigarettes.
- SB-6 - Parole: medical parole: compassionate release.
- SB-7 - Housing: water meters: multiunit structures.
- SBX2-7 - Tobacco products: minimum legal age.
- SB-9 - Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program.
- SB-10 - Health care coverage: immigration status.
- SB-11 - Peace officer training: mental health.
- SB-13 - Groundwater.
- SB-14 - Sexual battery: consent defense: minor’s sexual conduct.
- SB-17 - California Sea Otter Fund.
- SB-19 - Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment form: electronic registry pilot.
- SB-21 - Political Reform Act of 1974: gifts of travel.
- SB-24 - California Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013: joint powers authority: employees.
- SB-27 - Livestock: use of antimicrobial drugs.
- SB-28 - Spousal support factors: domestic violence.
- SB-29 - Peace officer training: mental health.
- SB-32 - California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: emissions limit.
- SB-34 - Automated license plate recognition systems: use of data.
- SB-35 - Income and corporation taxes: deductions: disaster relief.
- SB-36 - Medi-Cal: demonstration project.
- SB-37 - Kings River East Groundwater Sustainability Agency Act.
- SB-43 - Health care coverage: essential health benefits.
- SB-61 - Driving under the influence: ignition interlock device.
- SB-62 - Public Utilities Commission: Office of the Safety Advocate.
- SB-63 - Seaport infrastructure financing districts.
- SB-64 - California Transportation Plan.
- SB-65 - Food labeling: olive oil.
- SB-66 - Career technical education.
- SB-68 - Minor or nonminor dependent parents: reunification services.
- SB-75 - Health.
- SB-78 - Education finance: local control funding formula.
- SB-79 - Human services.
- SB-80 - Personal income taxes: earned income credit.
- SB-81 - Postsecondary education: budget.
- SB-82 - Developmental Services.
- SB-83 - Public Resources.
- SB-84 - State government.
- SB-85 - Public safety.
- SB-88 - Water.
- SB-93 - Budget Act of 2015.
- SB-95 - State employees: memorandum of understanding.
- SB-97 - Budget Act of 2015.
- SB-98 - State government.
- SB-99 - State public employment.
- SB-101 - Budget Act of 2015.
- SB-102 - State government.
- SB-103 - Education finance.
- SB-107 - Local government.
- SB-111 - School facilities: military installations.
- SB-122 - California Environmental Quality Act: record of proceedings.
- SB-125 - Health care coverage.
- SB-134 - State Bar of California: Interest on Lawyers’ Trust Accounts: escheated funds: Public Interest Attorney Loan Repayment Program.
- SB-137 - Health care coverage: provider directories.
- SB-139 - Controlled substances.
- SB-141 - Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation, and Conservation District Act: land grants, acquisitions, and dispositions.
- SB-144 - Water development projects: Sacramento-San Joaquin watersheds.
- SB-145 - Robert F. Kennedy Farm Workers Medical Plan.
- SB-146 - Real estate licensees: fictitious business names: team names.
- SB-147 - Federally qualified health centers.
- SB-148 - School districts: reorganization: local control funding formula.
- SB-150 - Personal Income Tax Law: exclusion: student loan debt forgiveness.
- SB-161 - Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act.
- SB-162 - Treated wood waste.
- SB-165 - Production or cultivation of a controlled substance: civil penalties.
- SB-172 - Pupil testing: high school exit examination: suspension.
- SB-176 - Examining children as witnesses.
- SB-177 - Alarm companies: limited liability companies.
- SB-178 - Privacy: electronic communications: search warrant.
- SB-181 - Validations.
- SB-182 - Validations.
- SB-183 - Validations.
- SB-184 - Local government: omnibus bill.
- SB-185 - Public retirement systems: public divestiture of thermal coal companies.
- SB-186 - Community college districts: removal, suspension, or expulsion.
- SB-187 - Tribal-gaming: compact ratification.
- SB-188 - Municipal utility district: utility charges: delinquencies.
- SB-193 - The state militia.
- SB-196 - Elder abuse: protective orders.
- SB-197 - Finance lenders: commercial loan: referral.
- SB-200 - Pupils: school district residency requirements.
- SB-204 - State parks.
- SB-208 - Integrated regional water management plans: grants: advanced payment.
- SB-209 - Surface mining: financial assurances: reclamation plans.
- SB-210 - Special education: deaf and hard-of-hearing children: language developmental milestones.
- SB-212 - Controlled substances: factors in aggravation.
- SB-215 - Public Utilities Commission.
- SB-216 - The Public Employees’ Retirement System.
