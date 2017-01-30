State Archery Tournament Coming to Rocklin

Rocklin, CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to announce that in conjunction with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife the first-ever land-based tournament for schools participating in the California State National Archery Schools Program (CalNASP) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. This exciting archery competition will be held at Sierra College's gymnasium in Rocklin and is open to students in grades 4-12 that are enrolled in CalNASP.



Approximately 10,000 students throughout the state are active in CalNASP and they are expecting close to 150 students to compete at this first time event in Placer Valley. Typically the tournaments are virtual where the schools compete in their own gym over an allotted period of time and the scores are then entered in a database.

"Having the opportunity to take our archery program to the next level with the first-ever land based tournament in California is wonderful," stated Lesa Johnston, CalNASP State Coordinator and Education Specialist for the Calif. Department of Fish and Wildlife. "As the program has continued to grow, we realized that by having archers compete in a true competition format with judges and other archers would be advantageous to not only the program but the students as well."

Johnston explained that archery is beneficial to students in a variety of ways and can help them achieve goals because of the skills it instills. "To be a great archer it requires mental concentration, focus and practice, but the playing field is level for all; target archery is an inclusive sport - students of all athletic and physical abilities can participate," elaborated Johnston. "Students really love this sport!"

To learn more about CalNASP go to: www.wildlife.ca.gov/Learning/CALNASP or better yet come check it out in person on Feb. 4.

The competition is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 5000 Rocklin Road in Rocklin.