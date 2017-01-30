State Archery Tournament Coming to Rocklin
Rocklin, CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to announce that in conjunction with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife the first-ever land-based tournament for schools participating in the California State National Archery Schools Program (CalNASP) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. This exciting archery competition will be held at Sierra College's gymnasium in Rocklin and is open to students in grades 4-12 that are enrolled in CalNASP.
Approximately 10,000 students throughout the state are active in CalNASP and they are expecting close to 150 students to compete at this first time event in Placer Valley. Typically the tournaments are virtual where the schools compete in their own gym over an allotted period of time and the scores are then entered in a database.
"Having the opportunity to take our archery program to the next level with the first-ever land based tournament in California is wonderful," stated Lesa Johnston, CalNASP State Coordinator and Education Specialist for the Calif. Department of Fish and Wildlife. "As the program has continued to grow, we realized that by having archers compete in a true competition format with judges and other archers would be advantageous to not only the program but the students as well."
Johnston explained that archery is beneficial to students in a variety of ways and can help them achieve goals because of the skills it instills. "To be a great archer it requires mental concentration, focus and practice, but the playing field is level for all; target archery is an inclusive sport - students of all athletic and physical abilities can participate," elaborated Johnston. "Students really love this sport!"
To learn more about CalNASP go to: www.wildlife.ca.gov/Learning/CALNASP or better yet come check it out in person on Feb. 4.
The competition is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 5000 Rocklin Road in Rocklin.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesCerebral Palsy Doesn't Stop CrouchP.J. Crouch has cerebral palsy, which a person usually "gets" during fetal development or at birth, when brain damage permanently short-circuits the brain's ability to effectively control body coordination
Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum in RocklinROCKLIN, CA., - In partnership with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, William Jessup University's School of Business will present an Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum
High School Students to Battle at Academic DecathlonHigh school students from Sacramento and Placer County will compete in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon
State Archery Tournament Coming to RocklinRocklin, CA - California State National Archery Schools Program (CalNASP) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Rocklin.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 17)Roseville, CA - 101 New California laws for 2017. Part 17 includes income tax, state militia, oils spills, parole, healthcare, PERS, Medi-Cal, Global Warming and much more.
Highway 65 Widening Project UpdateRoseville, CA- As a major north-south route in the Placer region, Placer residents rely on State Route 65 to get to work, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Roseville Man Suspected of Lewd and Lascivious Acts on ChildDetectives arrested Stephen Robert Belche, age 28 of Roseville, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.
Karen Plank appointed to North Lake Tahoe Resort Association boardThe Placer County Board of Supervisors Jan. 24 approved the appointment of Karen Plank to the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors
Employment Scam Targets College StudentsCollege students across the United States continue to be targeted in a common employment scam. Scammers advertise phony job opportunities
Placer Supervisors approve state and federal legislative platformsAUBURN, Calif. -- Ensuring that federal and state policy and funding decisions benefit Placer County is an annual task for the board of supervisors and county staff
Roseville is a Top Ten Millennial CityRoseville, CA - It is no surprise homeownership rates are down, but they are dropping most among millennials
Emergency Declared in Placer Countyn response to the damage done by high-intensity "atmospheric river" storms that hit Northern California this month, the Placer County Board of Supervisors yesterday approved a declaration of emergency
NEWS: In Case You Missed It