High School Students to Battle at Academic Decathlon
Three Placer County teams again join Sacramento County Schools at 37th Annual Competition.
High school students from Sacramento and Placer County will compete in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon. A total of 22 Sacramento County teams and three Placer County teams - totaling more than 380 students - will compete. The Placer County teams will be competing amongst themselves and will be scored separately.
The 2017 topic: World War II.
Starting in the morning with individual and group tests, the Academic Decathlon concludes with a live Super Quiz showdown at 3:45 p.m. The event is open to the public and admission is free. Super Quiz scores (which account for roughly 10% of each team's overall scores) will be announced immediately following the event.
When: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Inderkum High School - 2500 New Market Dr., Sacramento, CA
Hundreds of spectators and participants will scream in excitement as they witness triumphs and defeats during the fast-paced Super Quiz. Questions are read aloud, game-show style, and scores are posted after each round. Each team's Super Quiz score will be added to points earned by its members throughout the day in a variety of subjects: economics, fine arts, science, social science, language/literature, mathematics, music, essay, interview, and speech.
Sacramento County's overall top scorers and county champion will be announced at an awards banquet on Wednesday, February 8, at 6 p.m., in the CSU Sacramento ballroom. SAFE Credit Union will provide $10,000 earmarked for scholarships to selected Sacramento County Academic Decathlon participants.
The Sacramento County Academic Decathlon is presented by Sacramento County Office of Education staff and community volunteers. Additional information is available www.scoe.net/ad.
