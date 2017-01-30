Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, CA., - In partnership with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, William Jessup University's School of Business will present an Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum on Tuesday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the growing university's Academic Warehouse. Keynote speaker is Dr. Ernesto Sirolli, an expert in teaching business owners how to expand their market influence and profitability through enterprise facilitators.
"Hosting this forum is one way we continue to demonstrate to our students the pivotal role business plays in our region," said Jessup's Dean of the School of Business, Roger Salstrom. "Students are learning first hand about the importance of ethics, entrepreneurship and relationship building."
Dr. Sirolli is the Founder of the Sirolli Institute, a non-profit organization and social enterprise that teaches community leaders, governments and corporations how to manage Enterprise Facilitation Communities. He is the author of two books on entrepreneurship and has presented highly viewed Ted Talks regarding sustainable economic development.
"The future of every community lies in capturing the passion, energy and imagination of its own people," said Dr. Sirolli. During the forum, he discusses how entrepreneurship is the key catalyst for economic development.
The forum also features the founders of Vital Business Concepts (VBC), a company committed to helping small and medium size business owners more effectively compete in their respective industries.
Jessup's Business program prepares students for effective service as Christian leaders in the world while emphasizing Christian principles and training on theoretical and practical aspects of management and leadership. At the undergraduate level, students are taught to be trusted business professionals through a challenging academic experience, a community-focused internship program and a biblically based Christian foundation.
Last May, Jessup rolled out a new MBA program allowing students flexibility to attend a series of courses meeting one night a week over a seven-week period. Students can complete the program in two years through evening courses to encourage full-time business professionals to earn their graduate degree in business administration.
The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow, and scale new businesses, develop advanced industries, and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers, and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving economic growth.
To register for the free event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/entrepreneurial-business-development-forum-tickets-31269479856
For more information on William Jessup, visit www.jessup.edu or call 916 577-2200.
