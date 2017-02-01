Knee Deep Brewing to host Birds and Brew Event
AUBURN - Lovebirds looking for a place to celebrate Valentine's Day are in for a "wild" night at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue's Sweethearts Birds & Brew event. The event is taking place on Saturday, February 11, from 3 - 9 pm at Knee Deep Brewing Company in Auburn. Attendees will be able to meet-and-greet native wildlife, enjoy food and beverages from local businesses, and purchase a treat for their sweetie.
This will be the second "Birds & Brew" event held at Knee Deep's taproom on New Airport Road. The first event took place in November, and was a huge success, raising $4,000 for the non-profit organization. "We're honored to have Gold Country Wildlife Rescue return; they are an important part of our community," said taproom manager Spenser Mena.
Gold Country Wildlife Rescue Board Member and raptor expert, Greg Grimm, will be attending the event as one of several animal handlers. "The birds we'll be presenting we refer to as 'wildlife ambassadors'," explained Grimm. "These owls, hawks, falcons, and other birds are all non-releasable. For example, our great-horned owl ambassador named Bella will be featured; she was kidnapped from a nest and raised by humans before being confiscated by Fish and Wildlife. She never learned to hunt and she can't survive on her own in the wild."
In addition to meeting the wildlife ambassadors, attendees will be able to purchase animal-inspired chocolates, spa packages, and merchandise; pizza will be available from the Bella Familia food truck.
The fundraiser comes soon after big news for the 26-year old non-profit organization. In January, the Placer County Board of Supervisors authorized a lease agreement allowing Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to occupy the County's former animal shelter in Auburn.
"We are thrilled about the relocation to Auburn, and the improvements in animal welfare the new facility will provide," said Dr. Matthew Holdgate, Executive Director of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue. "The animals will benefit from many of the building's features, such as the skylights, which will provide lots of natural light so the animals can experience normal day-night cycles. The thousands of injured and orphaned animals we receive every year will now have better care thanks to the support of Placer County," he continued.
The organization is currently finalizing details with County officials and expects to move from their Loomis location in February. They will celebrate their new facility with an open house event in September - the same month they'll be returning to Knee Deep for their third Birds & Brew event.
Pre-sale tickets for Birds & Brew are on sale at www.goldcountrywildliferescue.org; tickets will also be available at the door.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesClassical Crossover Guitarist coming to RosevilleRoseville, CA- Solo guitarist David Rogers performs Saturday, February 18th at The Strum Shop in Roseville
$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies CaseThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual
Roseville Gas Prices Shift DownwardRoseville, CA- Recent predictions of quickly rising gas prices in Roseville are not yet coming to fruition as prices have been seen dropping in locations
Bills to Address Consequences of Prop. 57 and Reform Initiative ProcessRoseville - Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) has introduced his first two bills since election to the State Legislature. Assembly Bill 197 adds child abduction for prostitution, animal cruelty, and violence against elders
Knee Deep Brewing to host Birds and Brew EventBirds & Brew is taking place on Saturday, February 11, from 3 - 9 pm at Knee Deep Brewing Company in Auburn.
Cerebral Palsy Doesn't Stop CrouchP.J. Crouch has cerebral palsy, which a person usually "gets" during fetal development or at birth, when brain damage permanently short-circuits the brain's ability to effectively control body coordination
Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum in RocklinROCKLIN, CA., - In partnership with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, William Jessup University's School of Business will present an Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum
High School Students to Battle at Academic DecathlonHigh school students from Sacramento and Placer County will compete in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon
State Archery Tournament Coming to RocklinRocklin, CA - California State National Archery Schools Program (CalNASP) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Rocklin.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 17)Roseville, CA - 101 New California laws for 2017. Part 17 includes income tax, state militia, oils spills, parole, healthcare, PERS, Medi-Cal, Global Warming and much more.
Highway 65 Widening Project UpdateRoseville, CA- As a major north-south route in the Placer region, Placer residents rely on State Route 65 to get to work, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Roseville Man Suspected of Lewd and Lascivious Acts on ChildDetectives arrested Stephen Robert Belche, age 28 of Roseville, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It