Bills to Address Consequences of Prop. 57 and Reform Initiative Process
ROSEVILLE - Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) has introduced his first two bills since election to the State Legislature. Assembly Bill 197 adds child abduction for prostitution, animal cruelty, and violence against elders to California's list of violent crimes. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 3 transfers from the State Attorney General to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office the power to draft ballot summaries for initiatives.
"Proposition 57 was passed last year, and gives 'non-violent' felons eligibility for early release from prison. Unbeknownst to most voters, the initiative's definition of 'non-violent' includes rape by intoxication, forms of child abuse, and violence against elders." Kiley said. "The legislation I've introduced will address the consequences of Prop. 57 and ensure that voters are never deceived again."
The introduction of AB 197 follows the introduction of Assembly Bill 27 by Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) and Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), which would classify rape by intoxication, rape of an unconscious person, and spousal rape as violent crimes.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesClassical Crossover Guitarist coming to RosevilleRoseville, CA- Solo guitarist David Rogers performs Saturday, February 18th at The Strum Shop in Roseville
$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies CaseThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual
Roseville Gas Prices Shift DownwardRoseville, CA- Recent predictions of quickly rising gas prices in Roseville are not yet coming to fruition as prices have been seen dropping in locations
Bills to Address Consequences of Prop. 57 and Reform Initiative ProcessRoseville - Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) has introduced his first two bills since election to the State Legislature. Assembly Bill 197 adds child abduction for prostitution, animal cruelty, and violence against elders
Knee Deep Brewing to host Birds and Brew EventBirds & Brew is taking place on Saturday, February 11, from 3 - 9 pm at Knee Deep Brewing Company in Auburn.
Cerebral Palsy Doesn't Stop CrouchP.J. Crouch has cerebral palsy, which a person usually "gets" during fetal development or at birth, when brain damage permanently short-circuits the brain's ability to effectively control body coordination
Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum in RocklinROCKLIN, CA., - In partnership with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, William Jessup University's School of Business will present an Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum
High School Students to Battle at Academic DecathlonHigh school students from Sacramento and Placer County will compete in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon
State Archery Tournament Coming to RocklinRocklin, CA - California State National Archery Schools Program (CalNASP) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Rocklin.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 17)Roseville, CA - 101 New California laws for 2017. Part 17 includes income tax, state militia, oils spills, parole, healthcare, PERS, Medi-Cal, Global Warming and much more.
Highway 65 Widening Project UpdateRoseville, CA- As a major north-south route in the Placer region, Placer residents rely on State Route 65 to get to work, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Roseville Man Suspected of Lewd and Lascivious Acts on ChildDetectives arrested Stephen Robert Belche, age 28 of Roseville, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It