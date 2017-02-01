Bills to Address Consequences of Prop. 57 and Reform Initiative Process

ROSEVILLE - Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) has introduced his first two bills since election to the State Legislature. Assembly Bill 197 adds child abduction for prostitution, animal cruelty, and violence against elders to California's list of violent crimes. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 3 transfers from the State Attorney General to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office the power to draft ballot summaries for initiatives.



"Proposition 57 was passed last year, and gives 'non-violent' felons eligibility for early release from prison. Unbeknownst to most voters, the initiative's definition of 'non-violent' includes rape by intoxication, forms of child abuse, and violence against elders." Kiley said. "The legislation I've introduced will address the consequences of Prop. 57 and ensure that voters are never deceived again."

The introduction of AB 197 follows the introduction of Assembly Bill 27 by Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) and Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), which would classify rape by intoxication, rape of an unconscious person, and spousal rape as violent crimes.