$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies Case
$20,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of 'Khaki Bandit' Suspected in Nine Northern California Bank Robberies.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual who is suspected of robbing nine Northern California banks.
The subject is described as a young, white male who is in his 20's or 30's and stands approximately five feet, eight inches to six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. To date, the subject has been linked to the following robberies in rural Northern California communities:
* Oct. 29, 2013; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa.
* Jan. 10, 2014; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa.
* Feb. 21, 2014; Westamerica Bank located at 13751 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen
* July 28, 2014; American River Bank located at 26395 Buckhorn Ridge in Pioneer
* Oct. 27, 2014; Bank of Rio Vista located at 14211 River Road in Walnut Grove
* July 13, 2015; Liberty Bank located at 6230 Highway 9 in Felton
* May 9, 2016; Umpqua Bank, 641 Main Street in Weaverville
* May 9, 2016; Tri-Counties Bank in Durham
* Oct. 13, 2016, Umpqua Bank located at 540 Amanda Street in Arbuckle.
During each of the robberies, the man brandished a black handgun and demanded money from tellers. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and putting it in a backpack or bag, the suspect left the locations. He has worn a variety of dark colored clothing but has frequently worn stocking caps or a ball cap. Photos of the suspect are available on the FBI's Wanted Bank Robber website
Individuals with information about this man may call their local FBI office. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. If the subject is spotted in the community, the public is urged to call 911 and not approach the individual. In addition to the FBI, each of the bank robberies is being investigated by local police departments serving the communities affected by the robberies.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesClassical Crossover Guitarist coming to RosevilleRoseville, CA- Solo guitarist David Rogers performs Saturday, February 18th at The Strum Shop in Roseville
$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies CaseThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual
Roseville Gas Prices Shift DownwardRoseville, CA- Recent predictions of quickly rising gas prices in Roseville are not yet coming to fruition as prices have been seen dropping in locations
Bills to Address Consequences of Prop. 57 and Reform Initiative ProcessRoseville - Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) has introduced his first two bills since election to the State Legislature. Assembly Bill 197 adds child abduction for prostitution, animal cruelty, and violence against elders
Knee Deep Brewing to host Birds and Brew EventBirds & Brew is taking place on Saturday, February 11, from 3 - 9 pm at Knee Deep Brewing Company in Auburn.
Cerebral Palsy Doesn't Stop CrouchP.J. Crouch has cerebral palsy, which a person usually "gets" during fetal development or at birth, when brain damage permanently short-circuits the brain's ability to effectively control body coordination
Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum in RocklinROCKLIN, CA., - In partnership with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, William Jessup University's School of Business will present an Entrepreneurial Business Development Forum
High School Students to Battle at Academic DecathlonHigh school students from Sacramento and Placer County will compete in the 2017 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon
State Archery Tournament Coming to RocklinRocklin, CA - California State National Archery Schools Program (CalNASP) will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Rocklin.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 17)Roseville, CA - 101 New California laws for 2017. Part 17 includes income tax, state militia, oils spills, parole, healthcare, PERS, Medi-Cal, Global Warming and much more.
Highway 65 Widening Project UpdateRoseville, CA- As a major north-south route in the Placer region, Placer residents rely on State Route 65 to get to work, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Roseville Man Suspected of Lewd and Lascivious Acts on ChildDetectives arrested Stephen Robert Belche, age 28 of Roseville, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It