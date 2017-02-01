$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies Case

$20,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of 'Khaki Bandit' Suspected in Nine Northern California Bank Robberies.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual who is suspected of robbing nine Northern California banks.

The subject is described as a young, white male who is in his 20's or 30's and stands approximately five feet, eight inches to six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. To date, the subject has been linked to the following robberies in rural Northern California communities:

* Oct. 29, 2013; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa.

* Jan. 10, 2014; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa.

* Feb. 21, 2014; Westamerica Bank located at 13751 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen

* July 28, 2014; American River Bank located at 26395 Buckhorn Ridge in Pioneer

* Oct. 27, 2014; Bank of Rio Vista located at 14211 River Road in Walnut Grove

* July 13, 2015; Liberty Bank located at 6230 Highway 9 in Felton

* May 9, 2016; Umpqua Bank, 641 Main Street in Weaverville

* May 9, 2016; Tri-Counties Bank in Durham

* Oct. 13, 2016, Umpqua Bank located at 540 Amanda Street in Arbuckle.

During each of the robberies, the man brandished a black handgun and demanded money from tellers. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and putting it in a backpack or bag, the suspect left the locations. He has worn a variety of dark colored clothing but has frequently worn stocking caps or a ball cap. Photos of the suspect are available on the FBI's Wanted Bank Robber website

Individuals with information about this man may call their local FBI office. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. If the subject is spotted in the community, the public is urged to call 911 and not approach the individual. In addition to the FBI, each of the bank robberies is being investigated by local police departments serving the communities affected by the robberies.