Autism Lecture at MIND Institute February 8th

Author, professor and researcher Raphael Bernier will speak about the heterogeneity of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in a free public lecture on Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th Street in Sacramento.

In his lecture "Parsing the Heterogeneity of Autism Spectrum Disorder" Bernier will highlight a genetics-first approach to understanding the heterogeneity in ASD, which can help inform subgroups of individuals with ASD of the course and avenues for treatment. As an active clinician, author and principal investigator of several National Institutes of Health (NIH) and privately-funded studies on ASD, Bernier understands both the science and practice of treating people with ASD.

Bernier is the latest speaker in the 14th season of the UC Davis MIND Institute Distinguished Lecturer Series, which features nationally and internationally-recognized researchers, authors and advocates in areas such as autism spectrum disorder, fragile X syndrome and other neurodevelopmental disorders. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow the lecture.

Bernier is a licensed clinical psychologist, the clinical director of the Seattle Children's Autism Center and an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington. He's also the author of "Autism Spectrum Disorders: A Reference Handbook" and more than 100 scientific articles and chapters on ASD.

He received his Doctorate in child clinical psychology from the University of Washington, and his clinical training from University of California, Los Angeles. Bernier also holds a Master of Science in counseling psychology from the University of Wisconsin, and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Tufts University.

The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center, committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. For more information on the Distinguished Lecture Series, please visit www.mindinstitute.ucdavis.edu.