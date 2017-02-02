Roseville City School District Administrators Earn Top Honors

Roseville, CA - Two Roseville City School District (RCSD) administrators were publicly recognized for their excellence in leadership and educational innovation earlier this week.

Derk Garcia was named Superintendent of the Year in Placer County. In his third year on the job, Garcia has received high praise as a leader, manager and advocate for more than 10,000 students and 1,000 staff members.

"Derk exemplifies the honor bestowed upon him," says Peter Towne, Placer County Charter President of the Association of California School Administrators. Garcia has implemented programs such as districtwide music education and transitional kindergarten at nearly every campus, all while managing new school construction and student growth.

Chilton Middle School Principal Jeff Ancker was named Middle Grades Principal of the Year in Placer County. Ancker was acknowledged for his leadership skills, which have enabled Chilton students to engage in programs such as AVID, Project Lead the Way and a model WEB program. "Jeff has created a student-centered vision which combines a sense of belonging with high expectations," says Amy Banks, director of education services for RCSD. Ancker and his staff have led Chilton to higher test scores and increased student achievement.

