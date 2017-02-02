Free Tax Prep Assistance in Roseville, Rocklin & Auburn
Roseville, CA- Placer County Human Services is set to kick off its second year of providing free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in coordination with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
VITA helps wage earners with the highest need receive their earned income tax credits, refundable federal and state income tax credit for low- to moderate-income working individuals and families. That is money that ultimately gets spent in our community, boosting our local economy.
The 2015 tax season proved to be profitable for some Placer County residents. Planned as a pilot program last year, with estimates for only 50 filings, VITA exceeded expectations, with over 180 tax returns filed for over $210,000 in federal and state tax refunds.
To launch the 2016 tax season, a Super Saturday event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Placer County Health and Human Services building, located at 1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 100, in Rocklin. Free tax preparation assistance will be available to qualifying individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016. Over 30 trained volunteers will be on-site to assist with tax preparation.
The VITA program will run Jan. 31 - March 31 at three locations:
* Placer County Human Services
1000 Sunset Boulevard
Rocklin, CA 95765
Open Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Placer County Human Services
11562 B Avenue
Auburn, CA 95603
Open Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* KidsFirst
124 Main Street
Roseville, CA 95678
Tuesday - Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
Free tax assistance is also available online for individuals and families who earned less than $62,000 or less in 2016 at www.myfreetaxes.com.
Those interested can make an appointment by calling 916-498-1000 or by going online at www.yourlocalunitedway.org/vita. Walk-in appointments also welcome.
