Free Tax Prep Assistance in Roseville, Rocklin & Auburn

Roseville, CA- Placer County Human Services is set to kick off its second year of providing free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in coordination with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

VITA helps wage earners with the highest need receive their earned income tax credits, refundable federal and state income tax credit for low- to moderate-income working individuals and families. That is money that ultimately gets spent in our community, boosting our local economy.

The 2015 tax season proved to be profitable for some Placer County residents. Planned as a pilot program last year, with estimates for only 50 filings, VITA exceeded expectations, with over 180 tax returns filed for over $210,000 in federal and state tax refunds.

To launch the 2016 tax season, a Super Saturday event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Placer County Health and Human Services building, located at 1000 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 100, in Rocklin. Free tax preparation assistance will be available to qualifying individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016. Over 30 trained volunteers will be on-site to assist with tax preparation.

The VITA program will run Jan. 31 - March 31 at three locations:

* Placer County Human Services

1000 Sunset Boulevard

Rocklin, CA 95765

Open Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Placer County Human Services

11562 B Avenue

Auburn, CA 95603

Open Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* KidsFirst

124 Main Street

Roseville, CA 95678

Tuesday - Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

Free tax assistance is also available online for individuals and families who earned less than $62,000 or less in 2016 at www.myfreetaxes.com.

Those interested can make an appointment by calling 916-498-1000 or by going online at www.yourlocalunitedway.org/vita. Walk-in appointments also welcome.