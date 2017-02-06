Hidden Falls Regional Park Expansion Proposed
AUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County is taking the next step in a proposed expansion of the popular Hidden Falls Regional Park near Auburn.
The county has released a notice of preparation of an environmental impact report for the expansion proposal, available for public comment until March 1. A public scoping meeting to solicit input on the plan will be held Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. in the Placer County Planning Commission Hearing Room, located at 3091 County Center Drive, in Auburn.
The purpose of an NOP is to provide information about the proposed project and its potential environmental impacts, to allow the public and other agencies the opportunity to provide a response related to the scope and content of the EIR, including mitigation measures that should be considered and alternatives that should be addressed.
The county is proposing to grow the park's trail network by 30 miles and build two new bridges over Coon Creek, additional parking and access areas and other improvements.
Other features of the proposed expansion include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility features, drinking water fountains, restrooms, on-site groundwater wells, fire suppression facilities, equestrian features (horse watering and hitching posts), picnic areas, benches, bear-proof trash receptacles and interpretive displays.
Thanks to a partnership with the Placer Land Trust, 2,500 acres of open space near the 1,200 acre Hidden Falls Park have been preserved and can accommodate a potential expansion of the trail system from Hidden Falls to the Bear River. This would result in a trail system approximately 60 miles in length, providing hikers, cyclists and equestrians alike with access to more than double the length of existing multi-use trails.
There will be additional discussions on the project at upcoming meetings of all 10 municipal advisory councils located in western Placer County in February and March.
Questions can be addressed to the project manager, Lisa Carnahan, at lcarnaha@placer.ca.gov, or at 530-889-6837.
To make formal comments on the project, which will become a part of the administrative record, please direct them to Shirlee Herrington at sherring@placer.ca.gov.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWine Adventures 2017 in the FoothillsPlacerville, CA - The annual Passport event, held every year in April by the El Dorado Winery Association, is two weekends of adventuring through the spectacular foothills and tasting wine
Carol Garcia presented with Civic Entrepreneurs AwardCarol Garcia of Roseville was presented with the Peter McCuen Award for Civic Entrepreneurs
Vietnam Vet Won't Seek PTSD HelpMy featured person this week is "Maryanne," the adult daughter of a former Marine who most likely has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Roseville Competitors on the Low Gas Price LeaderboardRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat this past week with some locations notching down a few cents
Student Career Plans Accelerated by Hacker Lab Sierra College student, Phil Mally, was selected by Hacker Lab as the February Maker of the Month at the makerspace's Rocklin site.
Hidden Falls Regional Park Expansion ProposedPlacer County has released a notice of preparation of an environmental impact report for the proposed expansion of Hidden Falls Regional Park near Auburn.
Free Tax Prep Assistance in Roseville, Rocklin & AuburnRoseville, CA- Placer County Human Services is set to kick off its second year of providing free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families
Roseville City School District Administrators Earn Top HonorsTwo Roseville City School District (RCSD) administrators were publicly recognized for their excellence in leadership and educational innovation earlier this week
Physiology of Cannabis Course at UC Davis(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - A new undergraduate course on "Physiology of Cannabis" (HPH 115) will be offered at UC Davis this spring to raise awareness and understanding of how cannabis and cannabinoids affect the body.
Autism Lecture at MIND Institute February 8thAuthor, professor and researcher Raphael Bernier will speak about the heterogeneity of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in a free public lecture on Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m
Classical Crossover Guitarist coming to RosevilleRoseville, CA- Solo guitarist David Rogers performs Saturday, February 18th at The Strum Shop in Roseville
$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies CaseThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual
NEWS: In Case You Missed It