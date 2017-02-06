Carol Garcia presented with Civic Entrepreneurs Award

Carol Garcia of Roseville was presented with the Peter McCuen Award for Civic Entrepreneurs at the 122nd annual Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce Business Awards dinner.



Garcia is a fifth generation Roseville resident who has solidified her roots in Roseville through decades of local volunteerism. She has served the City in a public capacity as well. Garcia was Mayor of Roseville from 2014 to 2016 and was a City Council member for 10 years. She recently joined the Sierra College Board of Trustees.



Garcia was born and raised in Roseville and has been involved in the banking industry for more than 35 years. She is currently Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development for Community 1st Bank, which has locations in Roseville, Auburn and Sacramento.



The Peter McCuen Award recognizes an individual who brings the same entrepreneurial skills that made them a successful business person to various civic and community endeavors where they are extensively involved. The award honors a person who has a commitment, intensity and desire to make things better in their community.



McCuen was known as the unofficial economic development director for the region and is credited with creating the foundation for Sacramento to emerge as an important adjunct to Silicon Valley in the 1980s.



A tireless volunteer leader for many area charities, McCuen died in 1999 and one year later the Metro Chamber established an award in his honor.



"Carol Garcia is a very deserving recipient of this year's Peter McCuen Award. She has demonstrated a great commitment to volunteering her time and effort to local organizations," said Peter Tateishi, President & CEO, Metro Chamber.

"Carol's ties to the (Sacramento) area can be seen throughout her personal and professional history."



Approximately 1,000 members of the community attended the black-tie dinner at Hyatt Regency's Grand Ballroom in Sacramento. The Metro Chamber honors outstanding leaders for their various contributions to the region.



"This is a wonderful honor and I'm humbled to receive it," Garcia said. "Community 1st Bank has always given me the latitude to get out and meet people, serve on boards, integrate into the community, and be an active participant in trying to make things better for Roseville and the Sacramento region."



Although Garcia has remained extremely busy, juggling her role with Community 1st Bank and her City Council duties, she has always found time to demonstrate commitment to many civic organizations, most notably the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation.



A breast cancer survivor, Garcia is the co-founder and chairperson of the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, established in 2005. The organization recently raised $1.5 million to endow a Breast Cancer Chair at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento.



Garcia was past president of the Roseville Rotary, Roseville Chamber of Commerce, and Child Abuse Prevention Council of Placer County (Kid's First). She is a former board member for Sutter Roseville Medical Center Foundation and Roseville City School District Foundation. She is a founding member of the Roseville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Roseville committee.



Garcia resides in Roseville with her husband, Orlando. The couple has two adult daughters, Raeanne and Sherry, and one grandchild.