Carol Garcia presented with Civic Entrepreneurs Award
Carol Garcia of Roseville was presented with the Peter McCuen Award for Civic Entrepreneurs at the 122nd annual Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce Business Awards dinner.
Garcia is a fifth generation Roseville resident who has solidified her roots in Roseville through decades of local volunteerism. She has served the City in a public capacity as well. Garcia was Mayor of Roseville from 2014 to 2016 and was a City Council member for 10 years. She recently joined the Sierra College Board of Trustees.
Garcia was born and raised in Roseville and has been involved in the banking industry for more than 35 years. She is currently Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development for Community 1st Bank, which has locations in Roseville, Auburn and Sacramento.
The Peter McCuen Award recognizes an individual who brings the same entrepreneurial skills that made them a successful business person to various civic and community endeavors where they are extensively involved. The award honors a person who has a commitment, intensity and desire to make things better in their community.
McCuen was known as the unofficial economic development director for the region and is credited with creating the foundation for Sacramento to emerge as an important adjunct to Silicon Valley in the 1980s.
A tireless volunteer leader for many area charities, McCuen died in 1999 and one year later the Metro Chamber established an award in his honor.
"Carol Garcia is a very deserving recipient of this year's Peter McCuen Award. She has demonstrated a great commitment to volunteering her time and effort to local organizations," said Peter Tateishi, President & CEO, Metro Chamber.
"Carol's ties to the (Sacramento) area can be seen throughout her personal and professional history."
Approximately 1,000 members of the community attended the black-tie dinner at Hyatt Regency's Grand Ballroom in Sacramento. The Metro Chamber honors outstanding leaders for their various contributions to the region.
"This is a wonderful honor and I'm humbled to receive it," Garcia said. "Community 1st Bank has always given me the latitude to get out and meet people, serve on boards, integrate into the community, and be an active participant in trying to make things better for Roseville and the Sacramento region."
Although Garcia has remained extremely busy, juggling her role with Community 1st Bank and her City Council duties, she has always found time to demonstrate commitment to many civic organizations, most notably the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation.
A breast cancer survivor, Garcia is the co-founder and chairperson of the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, established in 2005. The organization recently raised $1.5 million to endow a Breast Cancer Chair at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento.
Garcia was past president of the Roseville Rotary, Roseville Chamber of Commerce, and Child Abuse Prevention Council of Placer County (Kid's First). She is a former board member for Sutter Roseville Medical Center Foundation and Roseville City School District Foundation. She is a founding member of the Roseville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Roseville committee.
Garcia resides in Roseville with her husband, Orlando. The couple has two adult daughters, Raeanne and Sherry, and one grandchild.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWine Adventures 2017 in the FoothillsPlacerville, CA - The annual Passport event, held every year in April by the El Dorado Winery Association, is two weekends of adventuring through the spectacular foothills and tasting wine
Carol Garcia presented with Civic Entrepreneurs AwardCarol Garcia of Roseville was presented with the Peter McCuen Award for Civic Entrepreneurs
Vietnam Vet Won't Seek PTSD HelpMy featured person this week is "Maryanne," the adult daughter of a former Marine who most likely has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Roseville Competitors on the Low Gas Price LeaderboardRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat this past week with some locations notching down a few cents
Student Career Plans Accelerated by Hacker Lab Sierra College student, Phil Mally, was selected by Hacker Lab as the February Maker of the Month at the makerspace's Rocklin site.
Hidden Falls Regional Park Expansion ProposedPlacer County has released a notice of preparation of an environmental impact report for the proposed expansion of Hidden Falls Regional Park near Auburn.
Free Tax Prep Assistance in Roseville, Rocklin & AuburnRoseville, CA- Placer County Human Services is set to kick off its second year of providing free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families
Roseville City School District Administrators Earn Top HonorsTwo Roseville City School District (RCSD) administrators were publicly recognized for their excellence in leadership and educational innovation earlier this week
Physiology of Cannabis Course at UC Davis(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - A new undergraduate course on "Physiology of Cannabis" (HPH 115) will be offered at UC Davis this spring to raise awareness and understanding of how cannabis and cannabinoids affect the body.
Autism Lecture at MIND Institute February 8thAuthor, professor and researcher Raphael Bernier will speak about the heterogeneity of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in a free public lecture on Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m
Classical Crossover Guitarist coming to RosevilleRoseville, CA- Solo guitarist David Rogers performs Saturday, February 18th at The Strum Shop in Roseville
$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies CaseThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual
NEWS: In Case You Missed It