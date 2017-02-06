Wine Adventures 2017 in the Foothills

Placerville, CA - The annual Passport event, held every year in April by the El Dorado Winery Association, is two weekends of adventuring through the spectacular foothills and tasting wine from over 20 participating wineries. The 26th annual event is bringing an added bonus this year: the chance to attend an exclusive Pre-Flight tasting!

The pre-flight was introduced this year to incorporate additional wineries from the El Dorado wine region through an exclusive tasting at Sienna in El Dorado Hills. Attendees of this Pre-Flight tasting have the chance to taste wines from seven exclusive wineries from 3:00pm-5:00pm on April 21st and 28th.

Wofford Acres Vineyards owner, Ann Wofford, explained "We love getting the opportunity to share our wines with guests that they won't experience during the weekend to expand their taste buds and add to the adventure!"

In addition, those who have the Pre-Flight ticket also enjoy early check-in-allowing those guests to avoid long lines on Saturday morning. Tickets are first come, first serve, so get them before they sell out.

Purchase your tickets at www.passporteldorado.com.

Special thanks to our Event Sponsors: Premier Sponsor: Serrano; Major Contributor: West Coast Bottles; Additional Sponsors: Thompsons of Placerville and WineRe.

About El Dorado Wines

With over 150 years of history steeped in gold and agriculture, the El Dorado region is poised for its newfound resurgence in viticulture. Unique vineyard soils and a high elevation create a superior environment for a vast array of varietals. The region is gaining recognition for its ability to grow quality grapes that exhibit a sense of place. For more information about El Dorado and wines visit www.eldoradowines.org

