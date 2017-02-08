VR Goggles Donated to Hacker Lab
(ROCKLIN, CA) - Ceronix has donated 100 Virtual Reality Google Cardboard goggles to Hacker Lab Powered by Sierra College. The community makerspace just moved into a much larger 15,000 sq. ft. location at 4415 Granite Drive in Rocklin CA and the Ceronix goggles will be provided to students in the new Virtual Reality Development course.
According to Don Whitaker, Principal, Ceronix, the Auburn CA-based company has partnered with Sierra College for years. "We recently hired four people out of the mechatronics program at Sierra College," said Whitaker. "The students were well trained and ready to work. They can contribute and make money for the company immediately."
Whitaker sees Hacker Lab as place where students can quickly gain marketable skills. "With a new technology such as Virtual Reality, students can take short classes at Hacker Lab and come out knowing how to do something that employers are seeking," said Whitaker. "We
grant from the California Community College Chancellor's Office's Workforce Development Department, under the Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy framework.
Carol Pepper-Kittredge, Statewide Project Manager, CCC Maker, indicated that makerspaces effectively connect colleges with employers. "Businesses are discovering that partnering with college makerspaces is one way to develop employees' skills quickly and find students with proven experience," said Pepper-Kittredge.
"Makerspaces create an environment where it is easy to sign up for short term classes, meet mentors and get feedback from others as you develop your abilities," said Pepper-Kittredge. "Across California, we've found that community college students can explore new interests and gain clarity on their career goals by joining a maker community. Student makers quickly develop new knowledge and make connections to supplement their college education as well as discover a fast track to employment."
Hacker Lab Powered by Sierra College is now located at 4415 Granite Dr., Rocklin, CA. The new 15,000 sq. ft. makerspace offers classes, membership and co-working space to anyone in the community. Learn more at the Hacker Lab website - https://hackerlab.org/.
