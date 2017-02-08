Lecture Series: Appalachian Trail Happiness
Rocklin, CA - The 2016-2017 lecture series of the Sierra College Natural History Museum continues Friday, February 10th with a presentation titled "Appalachian Trail Happiness", by Michael Kane. This presentation describes Michael's experiences and adventures while hiking 1000 miles of the Appalachian Trail.
Michael "Rev" Kane, the creator of the Ministry of Happiness, believes in happiness through adventure. Through his own adventures, including hiking in the Himalayas, the Great Glen Way, the Appalachian Trail and photographing polar bears, he tries to lead by example. His site can be found at https://Revkane.com where he details his travels and relays tips on living a happier life. His book, Appalachian Trail Happiness has just been published.
Michael has Bachelor's degrees in Biology and Secondary Education from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh and a Master's degree in Applied Ecology from Eastern Kentucky University. He has travelled extensively across the United States and South America as an educator, researcher, writer and photographer, as well as trekking in the Himalayan Region of Nepal and most recently a trip to Jordan.
This presentation is part of the Sierra College Natural History Museum's 2016-2017 lecture series, and will be held on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 pm in Sewell Hall, room 111. Tickets are available at the door. Prices are General $5 / Students and Seniors $2 / Museum members free. All proceeds benefit the Sierra College Natural History Museum.
The Sierra College Rocklin Campus is located at 5000 Rocklin Road in Rocklin. There is no charge for parking after 4pm on Friday. For more information, call the Sierra College Natural History Museum at 916-660-7926.
