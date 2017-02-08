Job Fair at Life Time Athletic in Folsom February 11th

FOLSOM, Calif. - In advance of the spring opening of its new Folsom destination, Life Time - The Healthy Way of Life Company - will host a hiring fair Saturday, February 11.

Life Time Athletic Folsom expects to employ more than 350 people across its LifeSpa, Life Cafe, Kids Activities, Member Services, Aquatics, Group Fitness, Facility Operations and Personal Training teams.

Currently under construction at 110 Serpa Way, Life Time Athletic Folsom will be the company's 123rd destination nationwide and the second all-in-one sports, professional fitness, tennis, family recreation and spa athletic resort in the Sacramento area.

The hiring fair will offer prospective employees the opportunity to meet the club's leadership team and discuss employment opportunities. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Regus Iron Point Center at 1024 Iron Point Road in Folsom.

"Becoming a team member of our new Life Time destination is much more than a career opportunity for job seekers," said Tom Waddell, general manager of Life Time Athletic Folsom. "Our team members are our most important asset, working directly with our members to provide a unique Healthy Way of Life experience. I'm eager to bring on the best and brightest in the health and wellness industry as we gear up for our spring opening."

Prospective applicants should bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally. Team member opportunities include:

LifeSpa: Lead Service Coordinator, Stylist, Massage Therapist, Nail Technician

Life Cafe: Team Member, Prep Cook, Supervisor

Kid's Activities: Team Member, Supervisor, Group Skills Instructor (education or fitness), Kids Coordinator, Birthday Party Coordinator or Team Member, Camp Supervisor or Counselor

Member Services: Front Desk Team Member, Member Services Specialist, Program Coordinator

Group Fitness: Group Fitness Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Cycle Instructor, Aqua Instructor

Facility Operations: Team Member, Overnight Team Member, Overnight Supervisor

Aquatics: Lifeguard, Swim Instructor, Swim Coach, Head Lifeguard, Swim Supervisor

Personal Training: Personal Trainer, Registered Dietician, Metabolic Specialist

Tennis: Tennis Pros, Manager, Pro Shop

The growth of Life Time in Sacramento provides applicants a unique opportunity to deliver a highly personalized approach to health and wellness. Life Time Athletic Folsom will offer a host of amenities, including indoor and outdoor aquatics centers with zero-depth entry pools; a lap pool; eight outdoor hard tennis courts, dedicated group exercise, cycle, Pilates and LifePower Yoga studios; 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment; two full-NBA-sized indoor basketball courts; Life Time Kids Academy for kids from three months to 11 years, LifeSpa, offering full-service hair, nail and skin care services and therapeutic massage and LifeCafe, a full-service, fast-casual restaurant free of unhealthy ingredients.



For more information about Life Time Athletic Folsom and to view all current job openings, please visit jobs.lifetimefitness.com. Additional information can be found by calling 1(800) 430.5433.