New California Laws 2017 (Part 18)
Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 18 includes parole, vaccinations, disability access, foster care:psychotropic medication, diploma alternatives, drinking water standards, elder abuses, prostitution and more.
Click on the corresponding link for a law's full text. Check back daily for the latest California's new laws that may impact you or your business.
New California Laws 2017 - Part 18
- SB-219 - Prisons: alternative custody.
- SB-221 - State public employees: sick leave: veterans with service-related disabilities.
- SB-222 - Local agencies: school bonds: general obligation bonds: statutory lien.
- SB-225 - Medical waste.
- SB-226 - Sustainable Groundwater Management Act: groundwater adjudication.
- SB-227 - Grand juries: powers and duties.
- SB-230 - Sentencing: parole.
- SB-231 - Transportation programs.
- SB-232 - School accountability: California Collaborative for Educational Excellence: state administrator.
- SB-235 - Small dollar loans: finder duties and compensation.
- SB-236 - Public streets, highways, and public service easements.
- SB-238 - Foster care: psychotropic medication.
- SB-239 - Local services: contracts: fire protection services.
- SB-241 - Neighborhood electric vehicles.
- SB-242 - School security: surplus military equipment.
- SB-244 - Mobilehomes: injunctions.
- SB-246 - Climate change adaptation.
- SB-247 - Charter bus transportation: safety improvements.
- SB-252 - Pupils: diploma alternatives: fees.
- SB-254 - Campaign finance: voter instruction.
- SB-255 - State government: Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.
- SB-261 - Youth offender parole hearings.
- SB-266 - Probation and mandatory supervision: flash incarceration.
- SB-269 - Disability access.
- SB-272 - The California Public Records Act: local agencies: inventory.
- SB-273 - State real property: surplus.
- SB-276 - Medi-Cal: local educational agencies.
- SB-277 - Public health: vaccinations.
- SB-282 - Health care coverage: prescription drugs.
- SB-284 - Engineering and land surveying: limited liability partnerships.
- SB-285 - Pawnbrokers: compensation: loans.
- SB-287 - Automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
- SB-294 - Public employment: military service: credit.
- SB-295 - Pipeline safety: inspections.
- SB-299 - Medi-Cal: provider enrollment.
- SB-300 - Pawnbrokers: regulations.
- SB-302 - Claims against the state: appropriation.
- SB-303 - Controlled substances: destruction of seized marijuana.
- SB-304 - State claims.
- SB-307 - Restraining orders.
- SB-319 - Child welfare services: public health nursing.
- SB-324 - Income taxation: savings plans: Qualified ABLE Program.
- SB-325 - Alcoholic beverages.
- SB-326 - Courts: penalties: emergency services funding.
- SB-327 - Industrial Welfare Commission: wage orders: meal periods.
- SB-328 - Landlords: notice of pesticide use.
- SB-331 - Public contracts: local agencies: negotiations.
- SB-335 - Earthquake insurance.
- SB-337 - Physician assistants.
- SB-340 - Dissolution: disclosure.
- SB-342 - California Workforce Investment Board: responsibilities.
- SB-343 - Corrections: inmates.
- SB-348 - California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: railroad crossings.
- SB-350 - Clean Energy and Pollution Reduction Act of 2015.
- SB-351 - Corporations.
- SB-352 - Elder abuse.
- SB-354 - California Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013: joint powers authority: employees.
- SB-355 - San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy.
- SB-358 - Conditions of employment: gender wage differential.
- SB-359 - California Mathematics Placement Act of 2015.
- SB-361 - Antimicrobial stewardship: education and policies.
- SB-363 - Attorney’s fees: book accounts.
- SB-365 - Vote by mail ballot drop-off locations.
- SB-366 - Ballot materials: translations.
- SB-371 - School districts: special taxes.
- SB-374 - Local agency design-build projects: transit districts.
- SB-379 - Land use: general plan: safety element.
- SB-380 - Natural gas storage: moratorium.
- SB-382 - Juveniles: jurisdiction: sentencing.
- SB-383 - Civil actions: objections to pleadings.
- SB-385 - Primary drinking water standards: hexavalent chromium: compliance plan.
- SB-386 - Unlawful business practices.
- SB-387 - State Bar: attorneys: annual membership fees: meetings: public records.
- SB-388 - Health care coverage: solicitation and enrollment.
- SB-396 - Health care: outpatient settings and surgical clinics: facilities: licensure and enforcement.
- SB-399 - Tidelands and submerged lands: City of Los Angeles.
- SB-404 - Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- SB-405 - Failure to appear in court: fines.
- SB-407 - Comprehensive Perinatal Services Program: licensed midwives.
- SB-408 - Midwife assistants.
- SB-410 - California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009.
- SB-411 - Crimes.
- SB-412 - Public postsecondary education: The California Promise.
- SB-413 - Public transit: prohibited conduct.
- SB-414 - Oil spill response.
- SB-415 - Voter participation.
- SB-416 - Public schools: elementary and secondary education.
- SB-418 - California State University: readmission.
- SB-419 - Mobilehomes: homeowners: sale.
- SB-420 - Prostitution.
- SB-421 - Refineries: turnarounds.
- SB-422 - Santa Clara Valley Open-Space Authority.
- SB-423 - Surplus household consumer product waste: management.
- SB-424 - Law enforcement: communications.
- SB-425 - City of El Monte: maintenance of effort: streets and roads allocations.
- SB-426 - Annuities: cash surrender benefits.
- SB-432 - Public works: aliens.
- SB-436 - Education: omnibus bill.
- SB-438 - Earthquake safety: statewide earthquake early warning program and system.
- SB-439 - Election procedures.
Stay up to date, don't miss a segment. Follow the entire series online at: New California Laws for 2017
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesAffordable Housing Opportunity in Roseville for Mental IllRoseville, Calif.- 10 housing units expressly for MHSA-eligible Placer County residents in a new housing project in Roseville called Main Street Plaza Apartments
2 Killed in Wrong Way Driver CollisionSacramento, CA- On February 7, 2017, at 9:55 p.m. the CHP received a call of a wrong way driver going westbound in the eastbound lane of I-80 at Watt Ave.
New California Laws 2017 (Part 18)Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 18 includes parole, vaccinations, disability access, foster care:psychotropic medication, diploma alternatives, drinking water standards, elder abuses, prostitution and more.
Kia Soul more appealing than ever with new turboRoseville, CA- The 2017 Kia Soul with its new engine, a peppy turbocharged 1.6-liter, four cylinder generates 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
Olympus Corporate Center in Roseville Acquired in Joint VentureROSEVILLE, CA - The joint venture between Barker Pacific Group (BPG) and WHI Real Estate Partners (WHIREP) has acquired its second project in Olympus Corporate Center, a Class "A" office asset in Roseville, CA.
Job Fair at Life Time Athletic in Folsom February 11thFOLSOM, Calif. - In advance of the spring opening of its new Folsom destination, Life Time - The Healthy Way of Life Company - will host a hiring fair Saturday, February 11.
Lecture Series: Appalachian Trail HappinessRocklin, CA - The 2016-2017 lecture series of the Sierra College Natural History Museum continues Friday, February 10th with a presentation titled "Appalachian Trail Happiness
VR Goggles Donated to Hacker LabCeronix has donated 100 Virtual Reality Google Cardboard goggles to Hacker Lab Powered by Sierra College. The community makerspace just moved
Wine Adventures 2017 in the FoothillsPlacerville, CA - The annual Passport event, held every year in April by the El Dorado Winery Association, is two weekends of adventuring through the spectacular foothills and tasting wine
Carol Garcia presented with Civic Entrepreneurs AwardCarol Garcia of Roseville was presented with the Peter McCuen Award for Civic Entrepreneurs
Vietnam Vet Won't Seek PTSD HelpMy featured person this week is "Maryanne," the adult daughter of a former Marine who most likely has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Roseville Competitors on the Low Gas Price LeaderboardRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat this past week with some locations notching down a few cents
NEWS: In Case You Missed It