New California Laws 2017 (Part 18)

Placer County News Headlines

Roseville, Calif.- 10 housing units expressly for MHSA-eligible Placer County residents in a new housing project in Roseville called Main Street Plaza ApartmentsSacramento, CA- On February 7, 2017, at 9:55 p.m. the CHP received a call of a wrong way driver going westbound in the eastbound lane of I-80 at Watt Ave.Roseville, CA - 100 New California laws for 2017. Part 18 includes parole, vaccinations, disability access, foster care:psychotropic medication, diploma alternatives, drinking water standards, elder abuses, prostitution and more.Roseville, CA- The 2017 Kia Soul with its new engine, a peppy turbocharged 1.6-liter, four cylinder generates 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.ROSEVILLE, CA - The joint venture between Barker Pacific Group (BPG) and WHI Real Estate Partners (WHIREP) has acquired its second project in Olympus Corporate Center, a Class "A" office asset in Roseville, CA.FOLSOM, Calif. - In advance of the spring opening of its new Folsom destination, Life Time - The Healthy Way of Life Company - will host a hiring fair Saturday, February 11.Rocklin, CA - The 2016-2017 lecture series of the Sierra College Natural History Museum continues Friday, February 10th with a presentation titled "Appalachian Trail HappinessCeronix has donated 100 Virtual Reality Google Cardboard goggles to Hacker Lab Powered by Sierra College. The community makerspace just movedPlacerville, CA - The annual Passport event, held every year in April by the El Dorado Winery Association, is two weekends of adventuring through the spectacular foothills and tasting wineCarol Garcia of Roseville was presented with the Peter McCuen Award for Civic EntrepreneursMy featured person this week is "Maryanne," the adult daughter of a former Marine who most likely has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).Roseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat this past week with some locations notching down a few cents