Affordable Housing Opportunity in Roseville for Mental Ill
Roseville, Calif. -- Home. Having a home can sometimes feel unattainable, especially for some of our most vulnerable residents affected by mental illness. So the Placer County Health and Human Services Department is continually pursuing and creating affordable housing opportunities to welcome people home.
At their meeting in Auburn, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a letter of commitment to Meta Housing Corporation for $1.25 million of Mental Health Service Act dollars in exchange for setting aside 10 housing units expressly for MHSA-eligible Placer County residents in a new housing project in Roseville called Main Street Plaza Apartments.
The project, brought forward by the City of Roseville on the behalf of MHC, is located at 304 Washington Boulevard and 134-140 Main Street in Roseville. (approximate location on map above)
Main Street Plaza Apartments will feature 77 apartments, 38 of which will provide supportive housing for veterans and other individuals with special needs, and 3,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. Roseville will provide $2.1 million toward the project.
"I want to thank the City of Roseville for being such a good partner in finding affordable housing solutions," said Chairwoman and District 5 Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery. "The challenges around mental health, homelessness and housing availability are almost overwhelming. This project is a wonderful step toward meeting one of our community's greatest needs."
All Placer County funds for the project will be allocated from MHSA state funding and no county general fund dollars will be required.
