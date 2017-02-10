Sierra College Women's Soccer Team Recognized as Scholar Team

Rocklin, CA - At the California Community College Athletic Association's (CCCAA) annual convention in March, the Sierra College Women's Soccer Team will be recognized as a "Scholar Team" with an average grade point average of 3.24.

The Scholar Team Award is the highest academic team achievement given annually by the CCCAA. All team members must have excelled academically with a total GPA of 3.0 or higher. The team demonstrated better than average accomplishments in intercollegiate athletic competition.



"I am so incredibly proud of the 2015 Women's Soccer team on their achievement in the classroom and on the field. These young women took on an incredibly tough workload on and off the field and had great success. Their success is shared by our academic counselors, Asst. Coaches, support staff, Professors, and the Sierra College Community who have created a community that supports hard work and competition on and off the field," said Head Coach Jason Gantt.



Gantt's Soccer team has a history of big accomplishments. In 2012, the Women's Soccer team participated in CCCAA Final Four and won the Big 8 Conference in 2013. The Women's Soccer team has participated in post season in all of Gantt's 8 seasons. The 2010, 2011, and 2014 Sierra College Women's Soccer teams received the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Team Academic Award. Since 2009, a total of 25 Sierra College soccer players have move on to play 'on scholarship' at a 4 year College.