Pedestrian Safety Upgrades Slated for North Auburn

Auburn, CA- In its continuing program to improve pedestrian safety in North Auburn, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for engineering services for a project to install sidewalks, curbs and gutter along state Route 49.

The Department of Public Works and Facilities will build the improvements along the west side of SR49 from Bell Road to Education Street and on the south side of Education Street from SR49 west to the existing sidewalk. Additional improvements to the sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and crosswalks will be built on the west side of Town Court between Education Street and Quartz Drive.

In all, about 1,100 feet of sidewalk will be installed, providing safer access to Sutter Auburn Hospital and surrounding residential and commercial areas.

After the engineering work is completed, the project will be put out for construction bids. Funding for the engineering work will come from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (88.53 percent) and local road funds (11.47 percent). Public works continues to secure alternative funding sources to pay the majority of project costs.

Additionally, another project that will build sidewalk improvements from Bell Road to New Airport Road is currently out for construction bids. That project is expected to begin construction later this year.