Art From The Heart Event Tonight in Loomis

Roseville, CA- Do you want to make a difference in the lives of 10,000 students this year?

A Touch of Understanding's 4th Annual "Art from the Heart" event on February 10 gives you an opportunity to support their program while enjoying a night out just before Valentine's Day to demonstrate your love for children, and enjoy an evening of good wine, food, and prizes. Join us at The Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis from 6:30 to 9:30 to learn more about A Touch of Understanding and learn why they deserve your support. You can order tickets or learn more at the Touch of Understanding website

The mission of A Touch of Understanding, Inc. is to encourage acceptance and respect for all individuals. Its educational programs are designed to enhance understanding of differences, thereby minimizing discrimination and social isolation suffered by children and adults who are perceived as different for any reason, but especially those with disabilities.

They accomplish this goal through over 100 school workshops in which students experience some of the challenges people with disabilities face, while learning about the tools that help them fully live successful lives in ways that always put the person before the disability. There will be mini-workshops at the event to give you a taste of what ATOU does and you might even choose to sign up for one of our future events for adults like a dark meal where you will learn how to eat a meal blindfolded as if you were blind while learning about disability etiquette during an evening you won't forget.

ATOU has served over 85,000 students in twenty years, but schools can't all afford to bring us in. This fundraiser will help us to bring in funding to allow the volunteers and staff members to do what they do best, change the lives of young people and adults. You get a fun evening just before Valentine's Day and your attendance and active participation in the art sales, raffles, silent and live auctions and "Fund-a-Need" opportunities gives you a chance to directly impact the school programs and the many events of our Youth F.O.R.C.E. ATOU is especially excited about their 20-20 Clear Vision for the future that gives you the opportunity to become a sustaining member of ATOU by giving $20 a month as an ongoing contribution. That sustaining contribution will allow the small staff and large group of volunteers spend more time changing lives instead of having to spend so much time seeking grants, sponsors, and donations to keep the program thriving.

Please join us on Friday, February 10 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at The Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis. You can order tickets or learn more at the Touch of Understanding website at http://www.touchofunderstanding.org/

