Placer County Building Permits Available Online

AUBURN, Calif. -- In a continuing effort to improve service and ease the process for obtaining building permits, Placer County has launched an online permitting process.

Now available on the Building Services Division's online permit portal, https://permits.placer.ca.gov, the service will allow licensed contractors to obtain permits for heating and air conditioning installation, re-roofing, water heater replacement, solar installation, window change outs and other minor plumbing, mechanical and electrical work.

Obtaining these permits will no longer require a trip to the county's building services offices in either Auburn or Tahoe City.

In an upcoming expansion of online permitting, licensed contractors will be able to submit small projects such as decks, patio covers, swimming pools, and even single-family dwellings in tracts where a master plan has been approved. Later this year, all permit types will be available online for both homeowners and contractors.