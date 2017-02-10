The Arts Council of Placer County recently hosted the annual Poetry Out Loud Placer County Finals for the eleventh year.

Dayanara Campos Sarmiento, representing Placer High School, was selected as the winner. Campos Sarmiento will now go on to the California Poetry Out Loud State Finals in Sacramento sponsored by the California Arts Council.

The recitation competition, held in the Sierra College Music Building in Rocklin, brought the literary arts to the stage as high school students from schools across Placer County competed in front of judges and spectators. After two rounds of competition and judges' tabulations, Campos Sarmiento was announced as the county champion. Brenn Haydon, a Placer High Junior, was the runner-up. The runner-up must be prepared to step in should the finalist not be able to make the competition in Sacramento.

Other students competing included: Kristin Pischel from Colfax High; Sabrina Desha and Phiroze Engineer from Lincoln High; Miranda Fedoronczuk from Placer High and Madeleine Almond from Truckee High.

Judging the Placer County Finals were Tricia Caspers, published poet and Auburn Journal reporter; Elizabeth Johnson, writer, poet, educator; Terri Kent-Enborg, writer, visual artist and spoken-word performer; Valerie Bowman, poet, editor; John Bowman, poet and editor; and D. Pierre Butler, artist, poet, activist.

Following a pyramid structure, classroom winners advance to a school-wide competition. Then each of the participating Placer County Schools sent their top competitors to compete at the county level. Campos Sarmiento, as Placer County Champion, moves to an unforgettable two days at the California Poetry Out Loud State Finals in Sacramento on February 12-13, 2017. The State Finals competition will be held in the historic Senate Chamber and is webcast and televised via the California Channel.

The county champions are honored with a dinner reception and each receives a certificate of recognition from their legislative representative. The State Champion will receive a $200 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to the national finals in Washington, D.C. plus $500 for their school to purchase literary materials.

The national competition will be held in Washington D.C. April 24-26, 2017. Since the first National competition in 2005, California has consistently been in the top five states with the highest number of participating students in the country.

The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation support this innovative program which encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization and performance. Poetry Out Loud participants compete for college scholarship funding as well as grants for their schools, and also foster the exploration of the literary arts and the amazing magic of poetry. A total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends is awarded annually at the National Finals, with one winner taking home a college scholarship for $20,000.

The PlacerArts Poetry Out Loud program is presented in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council and National Poetry Foundation. The local program was presented with the sponsorship assistance of the Dwelle Family Foundation and the ARP Family Foundation.