Evacuation Order: Oroville Dam at Risk of Failure

(1:15 pm update 2/13/17) Over 188,000 residents have been evacuated. The evacuation order remains in effect. Water flows over the auxiliary spillway has stopped. Water authorities continue to release 100,000 cfs over the main damaged spillway as they draw down the lake in preparation of upcoming storms.

Oroville, CA- The auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville Dam is at high risk of failure and the following evacuation order has been issued.

This is an evacuation order.



Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered.

Marysville

Hallwood

Olivehurst

Plumas Lake

Wheatland

Live Oak

Yuba City

Nicolaus &

...communities in the Feather River, Yuba City basin.

Evacuation Shelters

Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico at 2357 Fair Street

Neighborhood Church of Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. (no animals inside)

St. Johns Episcopal Church, 2341 Floral Avenue, Chico (small animals accepted if leashed and crated)

Paradise Alliance Church (CMA), 6491 Clark Road (small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Elks Lodge (Paradise) 1100 Elks Lane, Paradise - (no small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo St. Orland, CA (accepting livestock, no small animals, 40 RV sites)

Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa at 1303 10th Street

Neighborhood Church in Chico at 2801 Notre Dame Boulevard

Grace Community Church in Chico at 2346 Floral

Alcouffe Community Center on Marysville Road, Oregon House

Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland at 221 E. Yolo Street

Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley at 11228 McCourtney Road

First Baptist church in Grass Valley at 1866 Ridge Road

Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville at 800 All America City Blvd

Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland at 1250 East Gum Avenue

Sutter High School in Sutter at 2665 Acacia Ave

Citrus Heights Community Center in Citrus Heights at 6300 Fountain Square Drive

Evacuation Info

Yuba /Sutter 866-916-3566

A hazardous situation is developing with the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway. Operation of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure. Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.



In response to this developing situation, DWR is increasing water releases to 100,000 cubic feet per second.



This in NOT A Drill.

National Weather Service Flood Advice

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

The Lake Oroville Dam, taller than Hoover Dam and Grand Coulee Dam is the tallest dam in the United States at 770 feet.

Lake Oroville is California's second largest reservoir. Shasta Lake is the largest reservoir in the state.