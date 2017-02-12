Evacuation Order: Oroville Dam at Risk of Failure
(1:15 pm update 2/13/17) Over 188,000 residents have been evacuated. The evacuation order remains in effect. Water flows over the auxiliary spillway has stopped. Water authorities continue to release 100,000 cfs over the main damaged spillway as they draw down the lake in preparation of upcoming storms.
Oroville, CA- The auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville Dam is at high risk of failure and the following evacuation order has been issued.
This is an evacuation order.
Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered.
- Marysville
- Hallwood
- Olivehurst
- Plumas Lake
- Wheatland
- Live Oak
- Yuba City
- Nicolaus &
...communities in the Feather River, Yuba City basin.
Evacuation Shelters
- Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico at 2357 Fair Street
- Neighborhood Church of Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. (no animals inside)
- St. Johns Episcopal Church, 2341 Floral Avenue, Chico (small animals accepted if leashed and crated)
- Paradise Alliance Church (CMA), 6491 Clark Road (small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)
- Elks Lodge (Paradise) 1100 Elks Lane, Paradise - (no small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)
- Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo St. Orland, CA (accepting livestock, no small animals, 40 RV sites)
- Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa at 1303 10th Street
- Neighborhood Church in Chico at 2801 Notre Dame Boulevard
- Grace Community Church in Chico at 2346 Floral
- Alcouffe Community Center on Marysville Road, Oregon House
- Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland at 221 E. Yolo Street
- Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley at 11228 McCourtney Road
- First Baptist church in Grass Valley at 1866 Ridge Road
- Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville at 800 All America City Blvd
- Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland at 1250 East Gum Avenue
- Sutter High School in Sutter at 2665 Acacia Ave
- Citrus Heights Community Center in Citrus Heights at 6300 Fountain Square Drive
Evacuation Info
Yuba /Sutter 866-916-3566
A hazardous situation is developing with the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway. Operation of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure. Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.
In response to this developing situation, DWR is increasing water releases to 100,000 cubic feet per second.
Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered.
This in NOT A Drill.
National Weather Service Flood Advice
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
The Lake Oroville Dam, taller than Hoover Dam and Grand Coulee Dam is the tallest dam in the United States at 770 feet.
Lake Oroville is California's second largest reservoir. Shasta Lake is the largest reservoir in the state.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesOroville Dam Crisis Preventable: Officials Ignored Warnings?The Mercury News is reporting that Federal and State officials ignored warnings 12 years ago. Three environmental groups - the Friends of the River, the Sierra Club and the South Yuba Citizens League - filed a motion with the federal government on Oct. 17, 2005
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport an affordable SUVRoseville, CA - A co-worker took a lap around the latest version of the Mitsubishi Outlander that was parked in front of our building and came away quite impressed
Fairgrounds in Roseville opens to Oroville spillway evacueesRoseville, CA - The Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville has opened to accommodate those who are impacted by the dangers of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway
Evacuation Order: Oroville Dam at Risk of FailureOroville, CA- Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered.
Medical Marijuana Risks Highlight Value of Research and RegulationUC Davis study finds mold, bacterial contaminants in medical marijuana samples
Poetry Out Loud Placer County FinalsThe Arts Council of Placer County recently hosted the annual Poetry Out Loud Placer County Finals for the eleventh year.
Placer County Building Permits Available OnlineAUBURN, Calif. -- In a continuing effort to improve service and ease the process for obtaining building permits, Placer County has launched an online permitting process.
Placer County Anonymous Whistleblower HotlinePlacer County has long had a fraud policy to assist employees with reporting suspected fraud, waste and abuse, but not confidentially.
Pedestrian Safety Upgrades Slated for North AuburnAuburn, CA- In its continuing program to improve pedestrian safety in North Auburn, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved
Sierra College Women's Soccer Team Recognized as Scholar TeamRocklin, CA - At the California Community College Athletic Association's (CCCAA) annual convention in March, the Sierra College Women's Soccer Team will be recognized as a "Scholar Team"
Affordable Housing Opportunity in Roseville for Mental IllRoseville, Calif.- 10 housing units expressly for MHSA-eligible Placer County residents in a new housing project in Roseville called Main Street Plaza Apartments
2 Killed in Wrong Way Driver CollisionSacramento, CA- On February 7, 2017, at 9:55 p.m. the CHP received a call of a wrong way driver going westbound in the eastbound lane of I-80 at Watt Ave.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It