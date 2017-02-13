Fairgrounds in Roseville opens to Oroville spillway evacuees
Roseville, CA - The Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville has opened to accommodate those who are impacted by the dangers of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway. With more than 100,000 people under some form of evacuation, many shelters in Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties are at capacity. No areas of Placer County have been evacuated.
The shelter is located at 800 All American City Boulevard, at the fairgrounds exhibition halls. Staff from Placer County and the City of Roseville are still working to bring in and set up beds and other amenities. It can accommodate up to 1,500 people, offers restrooms and showers, and has plenty of parking, including for RVs.
Shelter seekers with pets can bring them to the Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn at 11232 B Avenue. A limited number of pets can be accommodated at the fairgrounds, but it is not equipped with kennels or cages.
