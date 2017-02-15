Marijuana Risks to Adolescents Workshop in Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- This free workshop informs parents and educators about the risks of marijuana use for adolescents and provides alternative methods to cope with stress.

Dinner will be provided for those that RSVP for the event.

The night will include three interactive break-out sessions for participants to learn practical ways to increase student wellness. At the conclusion of the night, there will be a raffle giveaway for 4 individuals to receive an Amazon Fire Tablet.

The Other Side of Cannabis, a short documentary on the negative effects of marijuana, will be shown during the evening followed by a short presentation by a Keynote Speaker.

Who should attend?

Parents and educators including teachers, administrators, school counselors, school-based therapists, school social workers, and school nurses

What will I learn?

- Risks of marijuana use

- Connection to community resources*

- Coping skills to reduce stress

- Practical ways to increase wellness

*Recursos en español

DOORS OPEN AT 4:30, DINNER AT 5pm

SPACE IS LIMITED SO RSVP TODAY!

For questions please contact Christina Ivazes, Director/Coordinator for Coalition for Placer Youth at:

civazes@placer.ca.gov or (530) 886-5409

Date and Time

Thu, February 16, 2017

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM PST

Location

Victory High School

Multi-Purpose Room

3250 Victory Drive

Rocklin, CA

