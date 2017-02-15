Roseville Teachers of the Year

Placer County News Headlines

Roseville, CA - Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville is set to host annual Junior Singles Championships Feb. 18 - 20.SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - UC Davis physicians gave lifesaving kidney transplants to more than 400 people in 2016, making it the highest-volume kidney transplant program in the nation.Olympic Valley, Calif. - The 8th annual Kid-O-Rama extravaganza returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows this President's Day weekend from February 18-25.Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a monthly support group for family and caregiversAlpine Meadows, Calif. - Achieve Tahoe, a leading provider of winter and summer adaptive sports instruction at all ability levels for adults and children with disabilitiesThe Roseville City School District is happy to announce Stephanie Sugano and Christi Robertson have been selected as the Roseville City School District Teachers of the YearRocklin, CA- This free workshop informs parents and educators about the risks of marijuana use for adolescents and provides alternative methods to cope with stressThe Mercury News is reporting that Federal and State officials ignored warnings 12 years ago. Three environmental groups - the Friends of the River, the Sierra Club and the South Yuba Citizens League - filed a motion with the federal government on Oct. 17, 2005Roseville, CA - A co-worker took a lap around the latest version of the Mitsubishi Outlander that was parked in front of our building and came away quite impressedRoseville, CA - The Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville has opened to accommodate those who are impacted by the dangers of a possible failure of the Oroville Dam emergency spillwayOroville, CA- Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered.UC Davis study finds mold, bacterial contaminants in medical marijuana samples