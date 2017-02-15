Achieve Tahoe Sports Camp Ability Bash a Success
Alpine Meadows, Calif. - Achieve Tahoe, a leading provider of winter and summer adaptive sports instruction at all ability levels for adults and children with disabilities, recently held its most successful annual military sports camp and "Ability Bash" fundraising event in the organization's history.
Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross (CA), Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (NV), and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, this event took place across multiple ski resorts including Alpine Meadows, Squaw Valley, Northstar California and Diamond Peak, and included a snowmobile tour with Lake Tahoe Snowmobile Tours. The camp concluded with Achieve Tahoe's annual Ability Bash celebration on Saturday, January 28 at the Squaw Valley Conference Center.
"Each year, the military sports camp is a chance for us to celebrate the achievements of the deserving individuals who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom," said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe. "Thanks to the support from our sponsors and all the snow this year, we are able to treat them to some phenomenal conditions!"
Seventeen injured veterans attended the camp, which consisted of specialized private instruction in skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling free of charge. Each participant received private lessons specifically designed to support their physical therapy, boost their emotional well-being, build their confidence and ultimately help with their re-integration into their communities. Each of the attendees were also invited to bring a guest to share in their experience as well as provide support and encouragement.
"Our company has been and will remain a stalwart supporter of Achieve Tahoe," said Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "Achieve Tahoe is a world-class non-profit organization based here at our mountains, and its board, leadership team and volunteers are truly appreciated by our company, our industry, and the entire community."
Featuring a gourmet dinner, fine wines, craft beer, silent auction and raffle, as well as personal stories from Military Camp and Achieve Tahoe participants, this year's Ability Bash capped off the five-day Military Sports Camp and celebrated both the achievements of the honored guests and the 50th anniversary of Achieve Tahoe.
"As a result of the support of those who attended our annual Ability Bash celebration, we were able to exceed our fundraising goal and make this the best event yet! We couldn't have done it without the help of our presenting sponsors: Anthem and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows," continued Lang-Ree.
For more information about Achieve Tahoe, visit www.achievetahoe.org.
