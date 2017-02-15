Dementia Support Group in Grass Valley

Grass Valley, CA- Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a monthly support group for family and caregivers of those with dementia. Meetings will be held on the third Friday of each month from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

At Cascades of Grass Valley, we understand how challenging it can be to care for a loved one with memory loss. Our Dementia Support Group offers caregivers and family members a chance to rest and recharge with others who understand your role. You'll have opportunities to ask questions, share your story, give and receive support and learn care techniques from local experts on memory loss.

Meetings are free and open to the public. Please call Susan Matheson or Pepsi Pittman at 530-272-8002 to for more information or to RSVP.