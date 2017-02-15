Kid-O-Rama Festival Returns to Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows

Olympic Valley, Calif. - The 8th annual Kid-O-Rama extravaganza returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows this President's Day weekend from February 18-25.

This family-friendly resort tradition features popular events like Big Truck Day, where kids can ride along in fire trucks, snowplows, and grooming machines, live kid-friendly music, an all-kid game an craft room, a Farm to Table Dinner + Movie, a Moonlit Snowshoe Tour + Dinner and more. Following is a full lineup of events.

Cats and Dogs at Squaw Valley

February 18 and February 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Check out one of Squaw Valley's state of the art grooming machines or "cats" that keep you skiing and riding on freshly groomed snow and see how the corduroy gets rolled out night after night. Cat operators are available to show you the machines and allow you to sit in the driver's seat. Go on to meet the members of Squaw Valley's Avalanche Rescue Dog Team, and learn about what it takes for a cute pup to become a certified avalanche rescue dog. Meet at the base on the Funitel for the fun.

Kids Crafts & Game Room

February 18-February 25, 10 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Before or after a day on the slopes or some fun in the snow at the SnoVentures family fun zone, the Kids Crafts & Game Room is the perfect place for children to get creative and try new crafts, play games, and mingle with other kids. Ski and family movies for all ages are shown each day with free popcorn! Arts and crafts projects beading, painting, and more and games include ping pong, air hockey, foosball and board games. The Kids Crafts and Game Room is located in the Palisades Room, just across from the main lobby/Village Front Desk at The Village at Squaw Valley. Check in is at the front desk in the Village at Squaw Valley. The Kids Craft and Game Room is $10 per child, or free if you're staying at The Village at Squaw Valley.

Farm to Table Dinner + Movie Series

February 20, 6:00 p.m.

After the slopes, enjoy a cozy and family-friendly Farm to Table dinner created by our talented chefs in collaboration with the Tahoe Food Hub. Families and friends will gather at our long farm tables in the Olympic Village Lodge to enjoy the four-course family-style meal. After dinner, the event is capped with a screening of The Jungle Book for the kids to enjoy in comfortable seating while parents sit back and enjoy dessert and cocktails. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for snacks and drinks, with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the moving starting at 7 p.m. Reservations are required and space is limited. Please make your reservation online or by calling 800-403-0206.

Moonlit Snowshoe Tour + Dinner

February 18-20

After the mountain closes and the winter moon rises, experience a snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet at Alpine Meadows. Enjoy an intimate seated dinner where you'll be served an Alps-inspired menu with dishes like potato cheese soup, chicken cordon bleu and apple strudel. This unique experience is only available for 50 guests and available during select dates during the winter season. $74 adults/$35 children. Book a reservation by calling 800-403-0206 or online.

Oakley Grom Jam

February 25, registration starts at 10 a.m.

The 2nd annual Oakley Grom Jam invites kids 11 and under to join in a free-entry mini-terrain park competition at the Belmont Terrain Park. Park features include a flat box, flat rail and two small jumps. Every competitor gets a prize, and special prizes will go to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place groms. Oakley sponsored riders and coaches will be on hand to give kids tips and encourage safe terrain park skills. Skiers, snowboarders, boys and girls are all invited to compete.

Kids S'mores Après Party

February 22 at Alpine Meadows, 4:15-6 p.m.

February 24 at Squaw Valley, 4:15-6 p.m.

Wood fire pits will be arranged around Summit and Roundhouse lifts at Alpine Meadows, and KT-22 and Exhibition lifts at Squaw Valley, where kids get creative with old fashioned s'mores kits.

Après Ski Winter Music at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows

February 18 and 25

Take a break from the sloped at the KT Sundeck at Squaw Valley and listen to live music on February 18 and February 25 from 1-3:00 p.m. Over in the Village Events Plaza at Squaw Valley, live music from Lake Tahoe's favorite musicians will play on February 18 and February 25 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Alpine Meadows, enjoy a beverage at Alpine Bar on February 18 and February 25 and listen to live music from 3-5:00 pm. On Saturday, February 25, Hans and the Hot Mesh take the stage.

Winter Fireworks and Hot Cocoa at Squaw Valley

February 25, 6:00 p.m.

Join us for a special fireworks show on the KT Sundeck at Squaw Valley on February 25! The Plaza Bar will be open with a complimentary hot cocoa bar for the kids and full food and beverage menu for the whole family. Food for purchase will be available from 4-6:30 p.m.

Alpenglow Winter Film Series

February 23, 7:00 p.m.

Back for its 11th year, the Alpenglow Winter Film Series will be showcasing its best lineup to date. On February 23, you will have the rare opportunity to meet High Altitude Eddie Bauer athletes Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards and hear their stories of their recent adventure scaling to the summit of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on earth, without any supplemental oxygen. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Olympic Village Lodge and shows are free.

Friday Night Tasting Notes for 21+

February 24, 3:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Kick off the weekend with Friday Night Tasting Notes at Plaza Bar! Tantalize your taste buds with a complimentary tasting of craft beers or specialty spirits from our favorite breweries, wineries and distilleries from 3:30-5pm. The fun doesn't stop with the just the tasting, stick around and enjoy drink specials from our libation hosts with a special live acoustic performance every Friday this winter. Sierra Nevada Brewing takes center stage on February 24, accompanied by live music by Hans and the Hot Mesh from 5-7:00 p.m.

For more information visit Kid-O-Rama at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.